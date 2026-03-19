Reality TV star Jordan Wright found dead in drainage canal at 33

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British reality TV personality Jordan Wright, who starred on ITV’s "The Only Way Is Essex," has died. He was 33.

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed Wright's death to Fox News Digital Thursday.

"Everyone at TOWIE sends their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Jordan Wright at this very sad time," the network said in a statement.

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Wright was found dead in a drainage canal near Bang Tao Beach in Phuket, Thailand, March 14, according to local reports, per Deadline.

Local Thai police said a worker discovered Wright’s body face down in still water. According to reports, a hotel key was found in his pocket.

Authorities said there were no immediate signs of foul play, and an autopsy is underway to determine his cause of death.

Police Lt. Col. Sutthirak Chuthong of the Choeng Thale Police Station told the Daily Mail Wright had been staying at a nearby hotel and was due to check out shortly before he was found. Chuthong said staff reportedly became concerned after he failed to check out as scheduled.

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"The guest was identified as Mr Jordan Wright, a British national, whom the hotel had been unable to contact," Chuthong said in a statement. "A search of the room revealed no signs of forced entry or other irregularities.

"Hotel records showed that he had checked in alone and was due to check out on March 13, but staff reported that he never checked out," the police chief continued. "CCTV footage showed that he appeared restless and was moving back and forth in front of the hotel before leaving the area.

"His movements eventually led to the location where his body was later discovered," Chuthong added. "We are still waiting for the autopsy results from Vachira Phuket Hospital to determine whether drugs were present in his system."

Chuthong also told the Daily Mail investigators believe Wright had been dead for less than two days before his body was discovered.

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"The case remains under investigation while we wait for the official autopsy results. CCTV footage related to the incident is part of the case file and cannot be released at this stage," he said.

"We cannot confirm the exact cause of death until the autopsy results are released. If relatives or friends have concerns about the cause of death, they can contact the police station."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Royal Thai Police for comment.

Wright made his reality TV debut when he joined the cast of the MTV dating show "Ex on the Beach" for its seventh season in 2017. The following year, he starred in ITV’s long-running reality series "The Only Way Is Essex," which follows the personal and professional lives of a group of young people living in Essex, England.

According to the Daily Mail, Wright left the show after one season to return to his job as a firefighter. In Instagram posts shared prior to his death, Wright indicated he had recently moved to Thailand.

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In his final Instagram post March 6, Wright shared photos and videos of himself relaxing in an infinity pool while drinking a glass of wine, scuba diving, riding a motorbike and exploring Thailand. He captioned the post, "I’m Home" alongside a Thai flag emoji.

After Wright's death, fellow reality TV stars and friends paid tribute to him in the comments section of his final post.

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"Rest in Peace," "TOWIE" star Chloe Brockett wrote, adding a heart emoji.

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"Rest in peace Jord," "Love Island" alum Chloe Crowhurst commented, adding emoji of a white heart and a cloud.

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Rykard Jenkins, who also starred on "Love Island," shared prayer hands and a heart emoji.

"Lost for words bro. Amazing memories with you mate. Rest easy brother," influencer Brandon P Myers wrote, while DJ Saffron Stone left a string of red heart emoji.