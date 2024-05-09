Lindsay Lohan: From 'Mean Girl' to finding 'greatest joy' as a new mom

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mom.

The 37-year-old actress welcomed her first child, son Luai, with her husband, Bader Shammas, in July 2023.

On Wednesday, Lohan took to Instagram to share her excitement over making it home to Dubai in time for the holiday as she posted a photo of herself smiling while sitting in Luai's nursery.

"After a busy few months with work, it’s great to be back home in time for my first Mother’s Day!" she wrote in the caption of her post.

LINDSAY LOHAN IMPRESSED DENNIS QUAID WHILE WORKING TOGETHER ON ‘THE PARENT TRAP': ’SHE WAS LIKE MARLON BRANDO'

She continued, "I'm loving the little things with my baby, from walks and baths to our feeding times together."

"New parents, it may not always be easy, but just know you’ve got this!" Lohan added.

Lohan's journey to marriage and motherhood came after she left Hollywood behind following a series of box-office flops and a string of highly publicized legal problems and substance abuse issues.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The New York native made her career breakthrough at the age of 12 when she starred as twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in the 1998 Disney movie "The Parent Trap."

Lohan then landed leading roles in two major Disney releases, 2003's "Freaky Friday," in which she starred opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, who played her mother, and 2004's "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen."

However, it was Lohan's role as naive transfer student Cady Heron in the hit 2004 comedy "Mean Girls" that made her a household name. Lohan's performance earned rave reviews from critics, and she was declared one of Hollywood's brightest rising stars.

After moving to LA full-time in 2004, Lohan began to get a reputation for being a party girl. By 2005, she had become a favorite target of the paparazzi, who relentlessly trailed the teen actress as she hopped from club to club and stayed out until the early hours of the morning.

At the same time, Lohan's career began to falter as her lifestyle appeared to be affecting her work habits and reliability. Production on her 2005 Disney movie "Herbie: Fully Loaded" was shut down for three days when Lohan was hospitalized for "exhaustion."

While filming 2006's "Georgia Rule," Lohan was hospitalized again for being "overheated and exhausted," according to her representative at the time. In a leaked letter, the head of the company producing "Georgia Rule" blasted Lohan over her "various late arrivals and absences from the set."

In January 2007, Lohan entered drug rehab for the first time during production of her movie "I Know Who Killed Me."

Two weeks after leaving rehab , Lohan crashed her Mercedes-Benz convertible in Santa Monica, California. She was arrested and charged with DUI, cocaine possession and driving on a suspended license.

The arrest marked the beginning of Lohan's legal woes and substance abuse problems. By 2012, she had made 20 court appearances, completed six rehab stints and been incarcerated six times.

During that time, Lohan lost multiple projects and starred in a string of movies that bombed at the box office and were panned by critics.

In 2013, Lohan starred in the erotic thriller "The Canyons," which was a critical and commercial failure. The film would mark Lohan's last big-screen appearance for 10 years.

Lohan left the United States and relocated full-time to Dubai. She turned her focus to entrepreneurship and opened three beach clubs in Greece between 2016 and 2018.

She told Emirates Woman in 2018 that moving to the United Arab Emirates afforded her "a fresh start."

"I guess you would say it happened organically," Lohan said of moving to Dubai in a June 2023 interview with Allure.

"Dubai gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next," she added.

LINDSAY LOHAN CELEBRATES 'MEAN GIRLS' DAY WITH NEW MOVIE 'FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS' ANNOUNCEMENT

Lohan told the outlet that she met her future husband Shammas at a restaurant in Dubai. The actress recalled that she and the financier had talked for hours that night.

"And then I said to him, ‘I feel like you're the person I'm going to be with forever,'" she remembered. "I'd never been able to talk to someone like this."

The couple's relationship became public in February 2020 when they were pictured together at a music festival in Dubai.

In November 2021, Lohan revealed on Instagram that she was engaged to Shammas. "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love," she captioned a post alongside photos of the two of them showing off her ring.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

At the same time, Lohan was mounting her acting comeback. She told Allure that Shammas had proposed to her in Utah while she was filming her 2022 Netflix romantic comedy "Falling for Christmas," which marked Lohan's official return to the big-screen.

Prior to the movie, she starred in the MTV reality series "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" and appeared in a recurring role in the second season of the British comedy series "Sick Note."

Lohan told Allure that she had married Shammas during a private ceremony in April 2022. In July of that year, she announced her marriage on Instagram, writing, "I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time."

"I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything," she added.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

In March 2023, Lohan revealed that she and Shammas were expecting their first child. She shared a photo of a white onesie with the words "Coming soon …" printed on it.

"We are blessed and excited!" Lohan wrote in the caption, tagging Shammas.

During her interview with Allure, Lohan recalled breaking the news of her pregnancy to her husband.

TINA FEY ADAPTING 'MEAN GIRLS' BROADWAY MUSICAL INTO A MOVIE

"It was so unexciting," she said while laughing. "I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’"

"I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," Lohan told the outlet at the time.

Lohan explained that she had started crying more frequently during her pregnancy. "Happy tears. That's just who I am," she shared. "Though now, it’s probably baby emotion."

"It’s overwhelming," Lohan added. "In a good way."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

In April 2023, Lohan shared photos from her baby shower in which she was seen showing off her baby bump.

"Good times," she wrote in the caption. "So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life!"

In July 2023, Lohan gave birth to Luai in Dubai. Her representative confirmed the news to People magazine, telling the outlet, "Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai."

"The family is over the moon in love," the spokesperson added.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The name Luai means "shield" or "protector" in Arabic. In August, Lohan's mother Dina told People magazine that she had flown to Dubai after Luai was born, noting that he "came two days earlier" than was expected.

"God has truly blessed us all with lil Luai," Dina said. "As I held Luai, tears of happiness rolled down my cheeks. Lindsay took to her best role ever so naturally."

"She was always meant to be a mother," Dina said of her daughter. "Bader took to the role of daddy like a pro as well. They are a perfect team."

Later that month, Lohan took to Instagram to reveal Luai's nursery, which she designed in collaboration with the baby company Nestig.

Inspired by the ocean, the nursery features a natural wood and white crib and dresser, a sailboat-shaped shelf and mobile with hanging clouds, a sun and a plane.

During her interview with Allure, Lohan revealed that she and Shammas live in a villa that overlooks the Persian Gulf.

"I feel so peaceful by the ocean," Lohan told Architectural Digest. "I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In August, Lohan showed off her post-baby body in a mirror selfie that she shared on Instagram.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!"

The actress joked that postpartum underwear was her "OOTD [outfit of the day] lately."

"Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom," she added, making a reference to a famous line from "Mean Girls."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

In the movie, Regina George's mom, played by Amy Poehler, declares, "I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom."

Since giving birth to Luai, Lohan has been balancing her career with motherhood. She was recently seen in the Netflix romantic comedy "Irish Wish," which premiered in March.

During her interview with Allure, Lohan shared that Jamie Lee Curtis, who played her on-screen mother in "Freaky Friday," had given her advice about being a working actress and a mom.

"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently," she said. "And she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you, and everything will be fine.’"

In March, Lohan told People that she spends most of her time at home with Luai.

"For me, playing with my son and spending time with him," she said of her daily routine. "Right now he just loves being outside and taking walks, so I just try to get him outside as much as I can, because he loves looking around."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He's ripping my hair out now, so that's the new thing," she adds. "He pulls my baby hairs too, so I have bald spots."

Lohan told Bustle in March that she takes pride in her postpartum body and doesn't feel pressure to "snap back."

"Everyone’s getting so thin now. I feel like everything always comes full circle again, so this is that moment, and this, too, shall pass. But it does seem like there’s pressure," Lohan said, referring to the popularity of the weight-loss drug Ozempic.

Lohan, who has previously opened up about her body image struggles, explained that her priorities now lie elsewhere.

"I was so attached to [Luai] that my last thought was going on a treadmill," she told Bustle. "I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look ‘good’ so soon, but you look so beautiful [postpartum].

"Give yourself time."