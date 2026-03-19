Neil Sedaka's cause of death revealed after legendary singer died at 86

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Neil Sedaka's cause of death has been revealed.

The legendary singer-songwriter died from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with kidney failure listed as a contributing factor, according to a death certificate obtained by Fox News Digital.

Atherosclerosis is when fat and cholesterol build up inside one's arteries. This buildup, called plaque, can make the arteries narrower, so blood can’t flow as easily, according to the Mayo Clinic. Sometimes the plaque can break open, which can cause a blood clot.

Sedaka died Feb. 27 at the age of 86.

MUSIC LEGEND NEIL SEDAKA DEAD AT 86

"Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather," his family said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed."

Sedaka died after being rushed to the hospital on the morning of Feb. 27.

West Hollywood Sheriff's Station personnel told Fox News Digital that deputies responded around 8 a.m., "regarding a medical request and a patient male adult was transported to a local hospital."

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Sedaka first rose to fame in the 1950s and '60s, with hits such as "Oh Carol," "Breaking Up Is Hard to Do" and "Next Door to an Angel," and is known as one of the original creators of the "Brill Building" sound, a sub-genre of pop music.

During this time, he and his partner, Howard Greenfield, also wrote hit songs for other artists, including "Stupid Cupid" and "Where the Boys Are" for Connie Francis, and "Love Will Keep Us Together," for Captain & Tennille.

According to the musician's website, his popularity began to fade due to The Beatles changing "the direction of American music," but three albums released by Sedaka in the early 1970s caught the attention of Grammy Award-winning singer Elton John, who went on to sign him to his record label, Rocket Records.

"It had been like Elvis coming up and giving us the chance to release his records," John was quoted as saying at the time, according to the website. "We couldn’t believe our luck."

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He recorded five albums from 1972 to 1976. They included hits "Standing on the Inside," "That’s Where the Music Takes Me" and "Our Last Song Together," about his breakup with Greenfield, with whom he began writing songs when Sedaka was only 13 and Greenfield 16.

Throughout his career, Sedaka was honored with six Grammy Award nominations. He was later inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, but the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame eluded him despite a fan petition drive.

In 2016, Sedaka released his 22nd studio album, "I Do It For Applause," which he called "the culmination of sixty-four years of writing."

"This is a gift I was born with," he said on his website. "My main objective is to always top the last collection, raise the bar and reinvent Neil Sedaka."

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Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian and the Associated Press contributed to this report.