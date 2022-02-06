Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian said he put a hit out on her

Kanye West continued to make accusations about Kim Kardashian on Sunday, this time accusing his ex of saying he put a "hit" out on her.

West has been using his Instagram account to publicly call out his ex-wife over issues related to their co-parenting relationship following their split. Now, he’s taking things a step further by accusing the reality star of committing a crime.

West began his social media rant on Sunday by sharing a text exchange that he claimed was with one of Kardashian’s cousins. In it, they said they’re siding with him in the feud about whether or not their 8-year-old daughter, North, should be on TikTok.

"THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS," West wrote. "HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID THEN SHE SUGGESTED I TAKE MEDICATION."

West went on to explain that his father didn’t have a public voice or money when his mom decided to move away with him when he was a child. He noted that’s why he’s fighting so hard for his rights as a father now.

"I DO THIS IS FOR EVERY PARENT ON EITHER SIDE WHO’S KIDS FUTURES ARE BEING ONE SIDEDLY CONTROLLED I DONT EVEN HAVE THE RIGHT TO GET ANGRY AS A FATHER WITHOUT BEING CALLED ERATIC I GAVE THAT FAMILY THE CULTURE IF THEY AS A WHOLE UNIT KEEP PLAYING GAMES WITH ME I WILL TAKE THAT CULTURE BACK A FATHER SHOULD NEVER HAVE TO BEG FOR THE LOCATION OF THEIR CHILDREN."

Kim previously issued a statement to Fox News Digital in which she explained that she wishes Kanye would stop airing things out in public like this and also noted that this is a matter for their attorneys.

However, West turned things up a notch in his next post in which he alleged that Kim had accused him of trying to hire someone to kill her.

"YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER," West wrote. "SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING."

Kim Kardashian did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on West's latest allegations.

West continued: "NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE."

This is the latest move in a very public spat the former couple is having that started after West took to social media to share his displeasure that his ex-wife is letting their 8-year-old daughter, North, have a TikTok account.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" the 44-year-old wrote in a different post that has since been deleted.

A spokesperson for Kim previously gave Fox News Digital the following response statement from the star:

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote . "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she continued. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she concluded her statement.