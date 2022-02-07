'The Kardashians': Everything to know about the Hulu reality show

It's going to be even easier to keep up with the Kardashians once they return to television.

The famed family wrapped up their long-running E! reality show in June 2021 after 14 years on the air.

It was announced in December 2020 that they had signed a new deal with Hulu to produce content for the Disney-owned streamer, but details on their potential projects were kept relatively under wraps.

On Monday, Hulu shared a brief teaser for the show and announced that the first season would debut in the spring.

KANYE WEST DELETES INSTAGRAM POSTS CRITICAL OF KIM KARDASHIAN AFTER WEEKEND OF FEUDING

Ahead of the premiere, here's everything you need to know about Hulu's "The Kardashians."

When will it premiere?

Hulu announced on Monday that "The Kardashians" premieres on Thursday, April 14.

KYLIE JENNER, TRAVIS SCOTT WELCOME 2ND CHILD

Per a release obtained by Fox News Digital, new episodes will be released every Thursday.

What is the show about?

To put it simply: The Kardashians.

"The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives," reads the show's official synopsis. "Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines."

"From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight," continues the synopsis.

KANYE WEST CLAIMS KIM KARDASHIAN SAID HE PUT A HIT OUT ON HER

Exactly what parts of their lives will be chronicled is unclear, though many expect to see Kylie's pregnancy, Kim's divorce from Kanye West and Kourtney's engagement to Travis Barker to be featured.

Image 1 of 1

Who is in the show?

As stated in the synopsis, the series will focus on the women of the Kardashian clan: Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's unclear whether Kris' son Rob will appear, though he notably took a back seat for the original reality series.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Additionally, involvement from some of the family's other famous members – like Caitlyn Jenner – have not been confirmed.