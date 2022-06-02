Expand / Collapse search
Kim Kardashian
Published

Kim Kardashian says she might eat poop 'every single day' to look younger

Kardashian was recently spotted packing on the PDA with boyfriend Pete Davidson

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Kim Kardashian would do almost anything to look younger, even eat poop.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder made the comment while speaking about her upcoming skincare line, SKKN.

"I’ll try anything," Kardashian told The New York Times.

"If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might," she added. "I just might."

Kim Kardashian said she would eat poop "every single day" if it made her look younger.

However, poop is not one of the ingredients in her nine-step skincare routine.

Kardashian is aware of the hard work she puts in to look the way she does.

"So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look," she told The New York Times. 

"I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers – all of that is work."

Kardashian is launching a nine-step skincare line called SKKN.

The mother of four also addressed the Met Gala controversy surrounding her decision to lose 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress.

"To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role," Kardashian told the outlet. "It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'"

Kardashain recently received backlash over her decision to wear Marilyn Monroe's custom "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress to the Met Gala.

She lost the weight in roughly one month to fit into Monroe's custom dress by changing her diet, wearing a sauna suit and running twice a day, according to Kardashian.

On losing the weight she said, "I didn’t do anything unhealthy."

If she hadn't lost the weight, she says she wouldn't have attended the Met.

"It was just important to me to reach that goal."

Trending