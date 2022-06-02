Kim Kardashian says she might eat poop 'every single day' to look younger

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian would do almost anything to look younger, even eat poop.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder made the comment while speaking about her upcoming skincare line, SKKN.

"I’ll try anything," Kardashian told The New York Times.

"If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might," she added. "I just might."

BOB MACKIE SAYS KIM KARDASHIAN MADE A ‘HORRIBLE MISTAKE’ WEARING CUSTOM MARILYN MONROE DRESS TO MET GALA

However, poop is not one of the ingredients in her nine-step skincare routine.

Kardashian is aware of the hard work she puts in to look the way she does.

"So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look," she told The New York Times.

"I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers – all of that is work."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The mother of four also addressed the Met Gala controversy surrounding her decision to lose 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress.

"To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role," Kardashian told the outlet. "It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She lost the weight in roughly one month to fit into Monroe's custom dress by changing her diet, wearing a sauna suit and running twice a day, according to Kardashian.

On losing the weight she said, "I didn’t do anything unhealthy."

If she hadn't lost the weight, she says she wouldn't have attended the Met.

"It was just important to me to reach that goal."