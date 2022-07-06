Kim Kardashian and daughter North West, 9, wear matching nose rings at Paris Couture Fashion Week show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter, North West, bonded like never before as they showed off matching nose rings complete with silver neck chains while front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week show on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old billionaire matched from head to toe with her eldest child as they both sported black pinstripe ensembles for the star-studded event celebrating Olivier Rousteing's fall/winter 2022-2023 collection for the famed fashion house.

Kardashian's dress was complete with nude leather panels and a tight, high-waisted skirt which draped down to her ankles and highlighted her famous curves. She added a host of metallic silver chokers around her neck to match a pair of cuffs on each wrist and wore circular sunglasses throughout the show.

BOB MACKIE SAYS KIM KARDASHIAN MADE A ‘HORRIBLE MISTAKE’ WEARING CUSTOM MARILYN MONROE DRESS TO MET GALA

North rocked a similar black-and-white pinstripe patterned vest on top of a white shirt and tie, and wore a pleated skirt with tall black combat boots. Proving to be a budding style icon, North clipped in a nose ring to match her moms and wore a pearl necklace in addition to a beret with dark shades.

Kris Jenner was also on hand for a generational photo opportunity in the capital city of France and wore an oversized black blazer with a blue and white striped blouse.

The SKIMS founder shares co-parenting responsibilities of her daughter with estranged husband, Kanye West.

Kardashian was just one of many stars to storm the runway earlier in the day as she walked Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection show wearing a skin-tight, black dress with a plunging neckline and gloves.

Nicole Kidman strutted through the show wearing a stunning silver, one-shoulder gown with a long train and black gloves which ran up past her elbows.

Creative director Demna also enlisted the help of Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn to unveil his second couture collection for Balenciaga.

Kim's daughter sat front row at the show alongside Jenner, Anna Wintour, Emily Ratajkowski, Tracee Ellis Ross, Offset, Luka Sabbat and celebrity stylist Law Roach.

KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS SHE MIGHT EAT POOP ‘EVERY SINGLE DAY’ TO LOOK YOUNGER

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 following nearly seven years of marriage and was ruled legally single by a judge in March. However, the divorce has yet to be finalized. The former couple also has a daughter, Chicago, and two sons, Saint and Psalm.

West made his first public appearance in months at the BET Awards ceremony in June, and mentioned his ex-wife while presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Sean "Diddy" Combs.

"You know, I took a little hiatus. I said, ‘I just want to declare myself legally dead for a year,’" the "Power" rapper said. "I just want to be off the grid."

He added: "I go to (Combs) for advice to this day. He inspires so many of my choices, so many of my life choices. My wife choices. Thanks for that, Puff."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

West was banned from performing at the Grammys earlier this year following a series of alarming social media posts aimed at Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and then later pulled out of his headlining Coachella performance.

Leading up to his Instagram suspension, Kardashian claimed in court documents that West's posts on Instagram caused her "emotional distress."

"I very much desire to be divorced," Kardashian wrote in a court filing obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

Kardashian began dating the former Saturday Night Live comedian after starring on the sketch comedy show together in October. West, for his part, dated Julia Fox and Chaney Jones.