Kevin Spacey attorneys set for pretrial hearing in 'House of Cards' star's sex assault case

Lawyers for Kevin Spacey will attend a pretrial hearing in the former "House of Cards" star's sexual assault case on Monday.

Spacey, 59, will not need to attend the Nantucket District Court hearing, but must be available by phone, a judge said.

Spacey is accused of sexually assaulting the then-18-year-old son of former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh on the resort island of Nantucket in 2016.

Unruh's son was working as a busboy at Nantucket bar Club Car at the time of the alleged assault.

It's the first criminal case brought against Spacey after several sexual misconduct allegations crippled his career in 2017.

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to felony indecent assault and battery.

Unruh told reporters in November 2017 that Spacey got her son drunk and then grabbed his genitals during the incident. She said her son fled the restaurant when Spacey went to the bathroom.

Last week, the disgraced actor's attorneys filed motions seeking the accuser's cellphone, surveillance footage from the bar and other records.

Spacey's lawyers claim the allegations against him are "patently false."

Spacey was hit with several other allegations of sexual misconduct, though he faces no other criminal charges as of press time.

The two-time Oscar winner's first accuser, "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp, said Spacey climbed on top of him on a bed when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. Spacey said he didn't recall the incident but apologized if the allegations were true.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.