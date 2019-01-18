Kevin Spacey accuser Anthony Rapp hopes he ‘changed the culture’ after coming forward with allegations

Anthony Rapp said he has no regrets about coming forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey because he feared assaults could “keep happening” if he kept quiet.

The 47-year-old spoke about the incident on the red carpet for the second season of his streaming series “Star Trek Discovery” on Thursday in New York.

The actor stressed he hoped he did his part to “change the culture.”

In 2017, Rapp alleged that Spacey, now 59, made an unwanted sexual advance during a house party in 1986. Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 25 at the time of the alleged incident.

Rapp sought legal counsel at the time, but no charges were filed.

The incident was dormant until numerous sexual misconduct allegation came to light about fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, prompting Rapp to come forward with his story.

Spacey responded that he did not remember such an encounter but apologized if the allegations were true.

“I know that it’s something that needs continued movement forward and I’m going to keep doing my best to be a part of the movement forward,” explained Rapp.

“I was just concerned that it would be something that could keep happening, so if I could do something that would make a difference, I was eager to.”

His "Star Trek Discovery" co-star Wilson Cruz said Rapp was being humble.

"What he did was incredibly brave, and he really allowed countless men to be able to tell their stories. You know, for the most part, we were hearing stories about women and those are important stories to tell," said Cruz, 45. "But there's a lot of stigma around abused men, sexually abused men and sexual harassment of men, and it was going to take a brave person to be able to start that conversation."

After Rapp’s allegations, more than a dozen accusers came forward with their own stories, causing Spacey to lose his starring role on the Netflix series "House of Cards."

Earlier this month, the disgraced movie star was arraigned on felony indecent assault and battery charges after a Massachusetts man alleged that he was assaulted inside a Nantucket bar in July 2016. He was 18 years old at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

