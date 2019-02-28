Legal team for Kevin Spacey seeking accuser's cellphone, other documents in defense of actor

Kevin Spacey's legal team has asked for surveillance footage and access to other documents they believe they need to defend the disgraced "House of Cards" star.

Spacey, 59, is accused of groping an 18-year-old Massachusetts man at a bar in Nantucket in 2016 — an alleged crime to which he pleaded not guilty in January.

Attorneys for the actor filed documents in court this week asking Spacey's accuser to turn over his cellphone so they can obtain messages, photos and other data, and also requested documents from the accuser's civil attorney, including fee agreements with the accuser's family.

Spacey's lawyers said they believe the accuser intends to file a civil lawsuit against the two-time Oscar winner. His attorneys believe that would strengthen the defense's argument that the accuser has a "substantial financial motivation to falsify his claims."

Spacey pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony indecent assault and battery last month. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, but the judge said Spacey doesn't have to attend.

