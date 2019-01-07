Kevin Spacey pulled over for speeding after sexual assault arraignment

Kevin Spacey was pulled over for speeding on Monday afternoon, hours after he pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

Spacey, 59, was allegedly speeding after leaving Reagan National Airport in Virginia, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed to Fox News.

The former "House of Cards" star was given a verbal warning and "continued on his way without any further incident," spokesperson Athena Hernandez said.

Earlier Monday, Spacey appeared in a Massachusetts courtroom to answer to accusations that he groped an 18-year-old man in a Nantucket bar in 2016.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony indecent assault and battery. If convicted, the two-time Oscar winner could face as many as five years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.