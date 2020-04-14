Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kelly Ripa
Published

Kelly Ripa says coronavirus quarantine has forced her into wearing her 18-year-old daughter's clothes

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 14Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kelly Ripa is finding clothes in new places.

The television personality spilled the beans on Tuesday’s edition of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” after her co-host Ryan Seacrest shared that amid the coronavirus quarantine, he was “running out of things to wear for the show.”

“I’m now in my daughter’s clothes,” Ripa admitted. “It’s gone there.”

KELLY RIPA HAD TO 'SHUT DOWN' DAUGHTER LOLA'S DEBIT CARD AFTER LARGE POSTMATES BILL

Seacrest, 45, responded, “I ordered this the other day,” referencing the fact that he had found a tag on his sweatshirt.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos attend the 2019 TrevorLIVE New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on June 17, 2019, in New York City.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos attend the 2019 TrevorLIVE New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on June 17, 2019, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

For Ripa, 49, the mother of three told Seacrest that she has been utilizing her daughter, Lola Consuelos, 18, as her personal groomer while in isolation.

“My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe,” Ripa said. “She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie. And my daughter did my hair!”

KELLY RIPA REVEALS SON JOAQUIN BROKE HIS NOSE WRESTLING: 'YOU WIN SOME, YOU LOSE SOME'

Furthermore, the actress said she can’t keep up with her hair-coloring and has resorted to just spraying away all of her gray.

“I’ve been spraying my roots,” she lamented. “At this point, it’s all spray because my hair is all gray.”

Kelly Ripa revealed on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' that amid the coronavirus quarantine she has resorted to wearing clothes from her daughter Lola's closet.

Kelly Ripa revealed on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' that amid the coronavirus quarantine she has resorted to wearing clothes from her daughter Lola's closet. (Getty)

Just last week, Ripa broke down in tears on live television while discussing the toll the quarantine has taken on her desire to “hug” her kids.

"Look, I'm not going to lie, OK? I'm going to let you in on a little secret,” she began. “I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now, OK? I'm not talking to two of them because... just because, we're all in the same boat together, right?

KELLY RIPA IS 'REGRETFUL' SHE AND MARK CONSUELOS DID NOT HAVE A 4TH KID

"Like, I haven't gotten to hug my parents... I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents," she continued while fighting back tears. "And my kids, like, won't hug me. And I'm like, 'Guys we've all been in lockdown together. We're fine. You can give me a hug. It's fine.'"

She snapped back to her lively self after a moment of composure.

"Anyway, I'm sorry. I don't know why I'm crying," she said, before adding: "Maybe I'm just going to get my period, who knows? Sorry... Sorry, did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, I didn't mean to do that."

In a brief cameo last month, Lola told the program that she was also loathing the physical distance from her parents but was appreciative of the fact that they are all together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s honestly not as bad as I thought,” Lola said. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.”

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.