Kelly Ripa says coronavirus quarantine has forced her into wearing her 18-year-old daughter's clothes

Kelly Ripa is finding clothes in new places.

The television personality spilled the beans on Tuesday’s edition of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” after her co-host Ryan Seacrest shared that amid the coronavirus quarantine, he was “running out of things to wear for the show.”

“I’m now in my daughter’s clothes,” Ripa admitted. “It’s gone there.”

Seacrest, 45, responded, “I ordered this the other day,” referencing the fact that he had found a tag on his sweatshirt.

For Ripa, 49, the mother of three told Seacrest that she has been utilizing her daughter, Lola Consuelos, 18, as her personal groomer while in isolation.

“My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe,” Ripa said. “She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie. And my daughter did my hair!”

Furthermore, the actress said she can’t keep up with her hair-coloring and has resorted to just spraying away all of her gray.

“I’ve been spraying my roots,” she lamented. “At this point, it’s all spray because my hair is all gray.”

Just last week, Ripa broke down in tears on live television while discussing the toll the quarantine has taken on her desire to “hug” her kids.

"Look, I'm not going to lie, OK? I'm going to let you in on a little secret,” she began. “I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now, OK? I'm not talking to two of them because... just because, we're all in the same boat together, right?

"Like, I haven't gotten to hug my parents... I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents," she continued while fighting back tears. "And my kids, like, won't hug me. And I'm like, 'Guys we've all been in lockdown together. We're fine. You can give me a hug. It's fine.'"

She snapped back to her lively self after a moment of composure.

"Anyway, I'm sorry. I don't know why I'm crying," she said, before adding: "Maybe I'm just going to get my period, who knows? Sorry... Sorry, did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, I didn't mean to do that."

In a brief cameo last month, Lola told the program that she was also loathing the physical distance from her parents but was appreciative of the fact that they are all together.

“It’s honestly not as bad as I thought,” Lola said. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.”