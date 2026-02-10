Carmen Electra shares the simple approach to romance she swears by in her 50s

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carmen Electra shared what she believes is the key to lasting romance.

While speaking with Fox News Digital at Steven Tyler’s 7th annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party, the 53-year-old actress reflected on how to keep the spark alive in relationships.

"You definitely wanna keep the spark alive, but you wanna be with someone that you love being with because that's definitely what's gonna keep the spark live anyway, right?" the "Baywatch" alum said.

She continued, "So someone that — you just love their spirit, you love who they are as a person, someone that's not a downer. I like artists, like people that are into art, whatever their art may be, all that good stuff."

The "Scary Movie" star has previously been involved in a string of high-profile relationships. In the early 1990s, Electra was romantically involved with Prince, who also helped launch her music career. Prince discovered Electra, who was born Tara Leigh Patrick, in 1991 and signed her to his Paisley Park label. The late music icon gave her the stage name Carmen Electra and oversaw the release of her self-titled debut album in 1993. The two dated for a brief period before splitting but remained on good terms.

Electra later made headlines in the late 1990s for her whirlwind relationship and brief marriage to NBA star Dennis Rodman. In 1998, the former couple tied the knot in Las Vegas, but he filed for annulment after nine days of marriage. Electra and Rodman later reconciled briefly but finalized their divorce in April 1999.

In the early 2000s, Electra entered her longest and most serious relationship with Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro. The two married in 2003 and documented their relationship in the MV reality show "’Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen + Dave." However, they separated in July 2006 and their divorce was finalized in February 2007.

After that marriage ended, Electra began a relationship with musician Rob Patterson, and they announced their engagement in April 2008. The two remained engaged for several years but never married and split in October 2012.

Over the years, Electra has been romantically linked to several other public figures, including Tommy Lee, Fred Durst, Colin Farrell, David Spade, Ryan Lochte and Simon Cowell.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Electra revealed that she is currently single but expressed that she is interested in dating in 2026. While speaking with the outlet, Electra shared her dating dealbreaker and described what she is looking for in a potential partner.

"I don't like liars," Electra said. "It’s just really nice when you're with someone [who's] just really into you. I have had that before. It obviously didn't last. But once you know what it feels like to really be with someone [who] is so there for you, you can't undo that feeling. You know, it's just beautiful."

"[I want] somebody that's very romantic," the former "Singled Out" host added. "I remember when I was dating Dave [Navarro], I was so not romantic, and he was teaching me how to be romantic, but now I am."

During her interview with Fox News Digital, Electra shared her secret to feeling confident in her 50s.

"My confidence, wow, just comes from trying to be the best person I can possibly be," she said. "I'm a Taurus, so I'm very stubborn, but I love life, I love food, I love people, I love love, and I'm very passionate, and I'll always be that way, so that's never going to stop."

Last month, Electra, who played lifeguard Lani McKenzie in the hit series "Baywatch" from 1997 to 1998, slipped back into her iconic red swimsuit for a slideshow of photos that she posted on Instagram. The actress was seen posing in the one-piece as she stood on a lifeguard stand while holding a red Rescue Can.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Electra explained what inspired her to once again don the famous swimwear.

"I just wanted to put this suit on again and shoot," she said. "2026 is going to be an amazing year, I think, hopefully. And I thought it would be fun. So I just figured, 'Let's do it. Let's put the suit on and get some photos going.'"

Electra, who reprised her role as Lani in the 2003 television film "Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding," also addressed whether she would be making an appearance in the upcoming "Baywatch" reboot series, which was announced last September.

"I have not heard anything yet, but I'm definitely open to discussion," she said.

Electra also teased her upcoming OnlyFans collaboration with another 90s icon, Denise Richards. Richards joined OnlyFans in June 2022, shortly after her daughter Sami Sheen launched her own account on the platform. Electra had debuted her account on the subscription-based platform one month earlier.

At the time, Electra told People that joining OnlyFans was "like a no-brainer."

"I just felt like, 'Yeah, I need to do this,'" she said. "I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, 'Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this.'"

Last week, Electra reposted a behind-the-scenes clip from her collaboration with Richards, who noted in the video that the two have never previously worked together.

"We're doing this huge Valentine's Day collab together, and it's been really exciting," Electra told Fox News Digital. "Denise, honestly, is such a sweetheart, and we had a lot of fun together."

"We're in sexy lingerie, so definitely go to OnlyFans and check us out!"