Kelly Ripa could 'never' follow the keto diet: 'I’m 48, I’m entitled, and I’m eating whatever I want to eat'

Don't expect to see Kelly Ripa following the keto diet anytime soon.

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host, 48, recently revealed that her husband, Mark Consuelos, follows the low-calorie, high-fat eating plan. However, she has no intentions of joining the lifestyle.

"My husband has gone full keto, which I don’t mind telling you is something I could never do," Ripa admitted in a new with Bon Appétit’s Healthyish published on Tuesday.

KELLY RIPA CALLS OUT TROLL WHO SAYS SHE'S 'TOO OLD' FOR HUSBAND MARK CONSUELOS

"I just don’t have that level of discipline," Ripa explained, noting that her husband says she's a "carb-o" thanks to her habit of "always" eating his burger bun as well as his fries whenever he orders the two.

"But you know, I work out, so I feel like I’m allowed," Ripa added. "I’m 48, I’m entitled, and I’m eating whatever I want to eat."

KELLY RIPA REVEALS HER INTENSE WORKOUT ROUTINE, SAYS HER BODY 'LOOKS LIKE PETER PAN NO MATTER WHAT' SHE DOES

The ketogenic diet has recently seen a growing trend after celebrities like Jenna Jameson and Halle Berry spoke out in support of the lifestyle. It's also been at the center of criticism with fitness trainer Jillian Michaels slamming the diet earlier this month.