Kelly Ripa is 'regretful' she and Mark Consuelos did not have a 4th kid

Kelly Ripa said Tuesday she wishes she and Mark Consuelos had one more child together.

The 48-year-old mom-of-three said on her ABC show Tuesday morning she's "regretful" over not having more kids.

“I am regretful that we didn’t have more,” Ripa said on "Live With Kelly and Ryan," per Us Weekly. "There is [sic] many different reasons. First of all, triangulation. When they are small … you always have two against one. It is just the way it is, it’s unavoidable."

She continued, “But I also just loved having them. I adore them as the grown-ups that they’ve become … but when they are tiny, they are just so adorable. And they say amazing things, and I miss all of that."

Ripa and Consuelos married in 1996 and the morning show host had her first child one year later. They now share Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15.

The star recently spoke out against a social media user who said Ripa was "too old" for her husband, Consuelos, who is 47.

In September, a commenter wrote on Consuelos' Instagram post: "@kellyripa yes he is so handsome but you need to go Kelly you look to old for him sorry but you do."

"You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie. As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband," the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host responded per People Magazine. "Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope.”

That wasn't the first time Ripa has fired back at a social media user. In June, Ripa hit back at a troll who questioned her work ethic after she shared vacation photos.

“She’s the only anchor with the whole summer off,” a commenter wrote, responding to another fan who asked if "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was being pre-taped. “She doesn’t work that hard to begin with.”

Replied Ripa: “I’m not an anchor, I don’t have the whole summer off, and I work extremely hard. Anything else?”