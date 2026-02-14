Gordon Ramsay denies Brooklyn Beckham's wedding dance allegations against Victoria Beckham

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gordon Ramsay is setting the record straight about allegations Brooklyn Beckham made against his parents.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the 59-year-old celebrity chef and TV personality denied Brooklyn's claims that his mother, Victoria Beckham, danced inappropriately with him at his wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

"Victoria is upset, and [has] every right to be upset," he told the outlet. "We were there at the wedding. There was nothing salacious. There was nothing inappropriate. Everyone was having fun [and] having a dance."

When pressed further about whether he saw Victoria "grind" on her son or if she did anything else that could be seen as inappropriate, Ramsay said, "No! Nothing of the sort. It was fun."

BROOKLYN BECKHAM’S BILLIONAIRE IN-LAWS EMERGE AS FORMIDABLE POWER PLAYERS IN RARE FAME-FORTUNE CLASH: EXPERT

Ramsay has had a close friendship with the Beckham family for over two decades, with Ramsay telling the outlet his relationship with Brooklyn remains "solid" throughout this family feud, adding that "Love is blind [and] it’s easy to get up on that roller coaster, and get carried away," but that he believed Brooklyn will find his way back.

"I’ve seen first hand just how good parents they are. David as a dad is just incredible. They have both put so much energy into their kids, and I know just how many times they have got Brooklyn out of the s---," he said. "I think it’s going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn takes a good look at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him."

The restaurant owner's comments come nearly a month after Brooklyn bashed his parents on his Instagram story, confirming years-long speculation of a feud between them, writing, "I do not want to reconcile with my family."

Among the many claims he made against his parents in the post, Brooklyn alleged his parents controlled him his whole life and that Victoria "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola, causing her to run out of the room crying.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," Brooklyn said.

In addition to Brooklyn, 26, the former Spice Girls member and her husband, David Beckham, are also parents to sons Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 14, all of whom Brooklyn has blocked on social media.

Cruz recently posted a series of photos on his Instagram, some of which featured Brooklyn, prompting some of his followers to poke fun at Brooklyn.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Did you contact his lawyer before his face appears on your Instagram," one user wrote, while another echoed: "Brooklyn about to sue you too."

"Did nicola approve these Pics before you post them of her hostage," one follower asked.

Prior to the bombshell statement, the 26-year-old photographer reportedly sent his parents a legal "desist" letter, informing them they could only speak to him and his wife via lawyers. The Sun reported that the letter instructed his parents not to mention him or his wife on social media.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP