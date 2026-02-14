Jessica Alba cuts seven-figure check to finalize Cash Warren divorce: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Alba is single — and it cost her seven figures to make it official.

The 44-year-old actress has finalized her split from film producer Cash Warren, bringing their 16-year marriage to a legal end and closing out a relationship that spanned nearly two decades.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple will share joint custody of their three children — Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 8 — and neither party will pay spousal support.

Alba will pay Warren $3 million to balance out the division of assets, TMZ reported. The payout will be made in two non-taxable installments — $1.5 million immediately and another $1.5 million one year from now.

The "Honey" actress has also officially restored her legal last name to Alba.

The divorce filing was first submitted in the Superior Court of Los Angeles after Alba petitioned for dissolution of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, she listed Dec. 27, 2024, as the date of separation.

The legal filing followed a candid social media announcement in January 2025, when Alba publicly confirmed the split.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote at the time, signaling that the decision had been long in the making.

Alba and Warren first met in 2004 on the set of "Fantastic Four" and tied the knot in 2008.

They went on to welcome three children while building careers in Hollywood and business.

In the months following the news of the split, Alba appeared to be moving forward.

In July 2025, she fueled dating rumors after being spotted returning to Los Angeles from a getaway in Cancun, Mexico, with actor Danny Ramirez.

She later confirmed the relationship by sharing photos from a trip to Australia, where fans quickly took note of their apparent chemistry.

