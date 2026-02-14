Nicole Kidman stuns in solo bedroom snap as she embraces single girl era after Keith Urban divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Kidman is embracing life after love — and she’s putting it on full display.

The Hollywood actress marked Valentine’s Day with a sun-soaked bedroom snap that had fans doing a double take, five months after her split from country superstar Keith Urban.

The 58-year-old actress shared a solo photo of herself on the edge of a bed, bathed in natural light, wearing an oversized pink sleep shirt and little else visible. Her eyes were closed as she showed a soft smile.

Her Instagram caption read, "Happy Galentines" with a pink heart emoji.

Galentine’s Day — the holiday that spun out of a joke on the sitcom "Parks and Recreation" — celebrates female friendships.

The comments section was filled with love for Kidman’s sweet yet sensual social media post, including from celebrity friend Michelle Pfeiffer.

"Happy Galentines my friend," she wrote with three red heart emojis.

"Glowing," one fan wrote, while others called her "beautiful" and "thriving."

The bedroom moment comes on the heels of a finalized divorce that quietly closed the curtain on nearly 20 years of marriage.

In January 2026, Kidman and Urban reached a settlement in a Nashville court, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Kidman was designated the primary parent of their two minor daughters. Urban will have parenting time every other weekend unless otherwise arranged.

Neither party will pay alimony, and child support was set at $0.

In September, the Academy Award winner filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed Sept. 30 as the date of separation and requested to be named the primary residential parent of the couple’s daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

The settlement brings a formal close to a nearly two-decade marriage that began with a whirlwind romance. Kidman and Urban first met in 2005 at an event in Australia. Just one year later, they married in Sydney.