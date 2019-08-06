Kelly Ripa shares candid pics of 'favorite daughter' Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa wasn’t shy to show off her teenage daughter Lola Consuelos on Instagram.

The “Live with Kelly & Ryan” co-host took to the photo-sharing platform over the weekend with candid pics of her only daughter, whom she shares with long-time husband and actor Mark Consuelos.

“Middle child vibes,” she wrote alongside the hashtag “favorite daughter.” The images show the 18-year-old in a green top.

“And you are my favorite mom,” Lola said in response.

“By far your most beautiful daughter,” one person wrote.

"She's gorgeous," said a second.

“She hit the genetic jackpot. You and Mark probably should have had a few more just to populate the world with more beautiful people,” commented a third.

This isn’t the first time Ripa has taken to Instagram with photos of Lola. In June, the former “All My Children” star posted a stunning photo of her daughter in a green slip dress ahead of prom.

“It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos,” Ripa captioned the snaps, in part, at the time.