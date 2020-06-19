Katherine Schwarzenegger says Chris Pratt has been ‘a very wonderful husband’ during her pregnancy

Expecting mother Katherine Schwarzenegger is getting plenty of support from her husband Chris Pratt.

The 30-year-old got candid about being pregnant amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in an Instagram Live chat with Dr. Zelana Montminy on Thursday. It was there that the “Gift of Forgiveness” author gushed that the actor, 40, has been “very understanding” during these unprecedented times.

“I’m really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful,” she said, adding that the “Jurassic World” star has been “a very wonderful husband.”

“It’s been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time,” she continued. “That’s been helpful.”

Schwarzenegger also told her pal: “Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I’m learning as I go, and it’s been an interesting time to get pregnant.”

A source close to the couple told People magazine Pratt has been “a dream husband” to his expecting wife throughout her pregnancy.

“Katherine is doing well, and Chris has been taking care of her,” said the insider. “Katherine still calls him her dream husband. They are very happy together. Chris has been doting on Katherine and the pregnancy has brought them even closer.”

Back in May, Pratt joked to Extra that he’s “gained a little weight” since social distancing with his pregnant wife.

“Pickles and ice cream. I never thought I would like ‘em so much,” he said.

“Can I be honest with you?” he also quipped. “I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how I’ve gained a little weight in quarantine… and she just looked at me sweetly. I was like, ‘Oh, right, right, I don’t really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?’”

The couple, who recently celebrated their first anniversary, are expecting their first child together. Pratt is also a father to 7-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

“After they got married, they couldn’t wait to grow their family,” a source told People. “Jack will be a great big brother. Katherine always says that he is the sweetest, most caring boy. They can’t wait for Jack to have a sibling.”