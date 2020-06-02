Nikki Bella on postponing her wedding due to coronavirus concerns: 'The uncertainty just kills me'

Nikki Bella has had to put a pause on her upcoming nuptials.

The WWE superstar appeared in a recent episode of the "Big Demi Energy" podcast, where she spoke about her wedding to dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Bella, 36, revealed that the couple's special day has been postponed in part because she and Chigvintsev are expecting a baby in August, but also because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

“The uncertainty just kills me,” Bella said. “It’s so hard not to try to feel depressed over it at times cause you’re, like, how long are we stuck inside for?”

The "Total Bellas" star said that other couples losing their deposits and having to "social distance" at their own weddings made her and Chigvintsev, 37, reconsider their plans.

“I want to make sure the world is in such a clear space,” Bella explained. “The day I get married, I just want a massive party. I want a bash. I want everything I’ve dreamed of.”

Bella and Chigvintsev haven't set a new date for their wedding, and in fact, the WWE superstar isn't sure it'll even happen in 2021.

“I honestly think our wedding will probably be far, far out,” Bella admitted. “Maybe not, maybe within a year? But, like, I don’t even know. I have a feeling it might be longer.”

Regardless of whether the pair marries within a year, it seems that they have quite a strong relationship.

"Artem treats Nikki like a queen. He’s such a great guy and madly in love with her,” an insider divulged to Us Weekly. “She’s his dream girl, and she is super sweet to him. Their friends love them as a couple. They both couldn’t be happier to be welcoming their baby soon.”

The source also added that Chigvintsev's "super tight-knit loving family" has welcomed Bella with open arms.

“Nikki is part of that now and will always be a huge part of his life,” the source said. “He’s extremely dedicated to her.”