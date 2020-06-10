Iggy Azalea reveals she's a mom: 'I love him beyond words'

Iggy Azalea is a mom to a baby boy.

The 30-year-old "Fancy" singer revealed the exciting news on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

"I have a son," she wrote. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

Azalea went on to say that although she wants to keep her son's "life private," she "wanted to make it clear he is not a secret."

"I love him beyond words," Azalea concluded her post along with a blue heart emoji.

Azalea -- real name Amethyst Kelly -- is currently dating fellow rapper Playboi Carti, according to People magazine. Per the outlet, the couple first met on a tour overseas and became romantically involved not too long after.

“Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody,” Carti -- real name Jordan Carter -- told Fader magazine in 2019. “It was over with.”