Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals how faith helped her forgive others: 'It's a great gift'

Katherine Schwarzenegger sat down with "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday morning to discuss the inspiration behind her new book "The Power of Forgiveness."

The 30-year-old author admitted she was "struggling with forgiveness in [her] own life" and writing this book really helped her in ways she never could have expected.

"I was so blessed to have people open up to me in a way that was such a huge gift and will be a gift to everyone who reads this book," she explained. Schwarzenegger revealed she spoke with people such as Elizabeth Smart and Nicole Brown Simpson's sister in interviews about their forgiveness journeys and learned that everyone's process is different and that there is no "right or wrong way" to forgive.

"I have a really good collection of people who have practiced forgiveness and struggled with forgiveness in different ways," she added. "Forgiveness is such a unique topic. It was important to me to have a good variety of different experiences."

While researching forgiveness, Schwarzenegger said the topic of faith came up multiple times and it's one area, in particular, she and husband Chris Pratt connected on immediately.

"[Faith] is a huge part of our relationship and also just a huge part of our lives," she said. "I grew up with faith being a huge part of my family's life as well. [Faith] is a huge part of the forgiveness process and healing process in life in general so if you are able to have [faith] to rely on and lean on it's a great gift."

The couple married in June 2019 in Montecito, Calif.

Schwarzenegger also said she learned through her interviews that a common misconception about forgiveness is that helps other people — but the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed forgiveness is really meant for you.

"The biggest common denominator throughout all the interviews in this book is really that forgiveness is a gift you give yourself," she said. "It's not about another person. It's about you taking your power back."