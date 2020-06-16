Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin calls criticism over having a nanny for her four kids 'not fair'

Hilaria Baldwin is once again defending herself against criticism -- and this time, it’s because she has a nanny shouldering some of the load of caring for her four children.

“It's so interesting with the whole nanny conversation," Baldwin, 36, said on the June 10 episode of the “Mom School” podcast, according to People magazine.

She continued: "People will write to you and say, ‘Ugh, she has a nanny’ -- but that doesn’t mean that you don’t take care of your own kids. It literally means I am also working.

HILARIA, ALEC BALDWIN EXPECTING FIFTH CHILD AFTER MISCARRIAGE: 'JUST GOT THE GREAT NEWS'

“I work every single day,” she noted before saying: “And for people to make you feel badly about that is not fair.”

Baldwin said she made no reservations about the prospect of having a nanny around to help out and said she even "rented a place nearby” for her nanny.

Baldwin -- who shares children Romeo, 2; Leonardo, 3; Rafael, 5, and daughter Carmen, 6 -- with husband and actor Alec Baldwin, 62, is currently pregnant with the couple’s fifth child after enduring two miscarriages last year within months of the other. She explained on the podcast that neither of their families lives nearby, so additional help is often needed to balance everyone’s busy schedules.

HILARIA BALDWIN RESPONDS TO ‘NEGATIVE COMMENTS’ ABOUT HER MISCARRIAGE: ‘IT MAKES THE TROLLS SEEM SMALLER’

“Neither my family or Alec’s family live close,” she said. “It is OK to accept help and there is no shame that other people should give you because of that.”

In her new pregnancy, Baldwin said her only focus is ensuring her baby has the best chance of growing and being healthy.

“What happened last year changed me in terms of focusing on certain things,” Baldwin said of her shattering experiences. “I loved focusing on the sex of the baby -- but right now I am going very slow with this experience and being very cautious.”

And with her children she already has, Baldwin said she feels even more lucky to be adding to the brood.

ALEC BALDWIN, HILARIA DON'T TALK ABOUT CORONAVIRUS WITH THEIR KIDS TO AVOID 'CONTAMINATING THEM WITH FEAR'

"They're such little blessings," she said. "With the heartache that I experienced and even before that, I had this gratitude that I live with every single day for how lucky I feel I am."

Added Baldwin: "I'll have my moments. Especially being pregnant when the kids are destroying me all day long -- and they don't understand, they're babies! And I'm not a victim. I chose to have all these kids really close together. I take responsibility for it. It's hard, but I am enjoying it so much. It is never a burden for me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I look at my kids, and even when they're driving me nuts -- and trust me, it happens -- and even if I lose my temper, I just take a really deep breath and I think of this little person that is my little person and how we get to have this bond, this amazing relationship, and then I kind of chill out," she said.