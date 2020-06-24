Kate Middleton would have ‘to be superhuman not to feel the pressure’ as future queen consort, author says

Kate Middleton is reportedly facing mounting public expectation as the future queen consort.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, is married to Prince William, also 38, who is second in line to the British throne. The couple share three children: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

“Those who know her say there is a real core of strength, and she did set her mind to the job,” Sarah Gristwood, author of “Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown,” told People magazine on Wednesday.

“But at the same time, she’d had to be superhuman not to feel the pressure,” added Gristwood.

A source close to the royal household also told the outlet that the couple has their work cut out for them following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

“Without Meghan and Harry, there is going to be a phenomenal workload on Catherine and William,” claimed the insider. “None of the older [generations] can do it all. The pressure is on the two of them.”

The news comes after U.K.’s Tatler magazine claimed Middleton was feeling stressed and overwhelmed by the workload after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to the former “Suits” star’s native Los Angeles. The palace quickly issued a rare statement, blasting the story’s “inaccuracies” and threatening legal action against the publication.

A close source said Middleton “certainly would resent someone saying that she is struggling.”

“I can understand why she would feel that is a total misrepresentation of the truth because it really isn’t the case,” the source told the outlet. “If anything, she is relishing the role more than ever. And she will do it all to the best of her ability.”

Still, Middleton has plenty to tackle. As the future queen consort raising a future king, she is expected to be a supportive spouse, hands-on mom, charity advocate, relatable royal and style influencer, among her numerous roles -- all in the public eye.

“The future queen is a role model to the U.K. but also to the world, which means all eyes are on you,” royal etiquette expert Myka Meier told the outlet.

“The added pressure of having cameras everywhere to catch even the slightest eye movement makes everything she does a conscious effort,” the author continued. “From the perfectly poised posture to the way she descends a staircase or gets out of a car -- it is all carefully done.”

“I think the pressure is more about her public image, making sure she is wearing the right brands, showing the kids in less expensive clothing, especially right now,” chimed one insider. “Small details, but they matter.”

However, the palace insiders all agree on one thing-- Middleton isn’t letting pressure show. In fact, she is celebrated for taking on her royal duties with confidence amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Catherine is the sort of woman who will take on whatever she needs to,” a close source told the outlet. “If she needs to step up to the plate, she does it -- and she always has.”

Earlier this month, palace sources told royal expert Katie Nicholl for Vanity Fair that the Duchess of Cambridge is “more than happy” to take on royal duties and has long believed 2020 would be a “pivotal year.”

“It’s the suggestion that she resents her duty and hard work which has upset her,” a source told Nicholl. “She takes her role very seriously and has been working harder than ever. The idea she feels trapped and exhausted simply isn’t the case.”

Gristwood also told the outlet it is to be expected that Middleton and her family will take on a more visible role.

“Harry and Meghan leaving the firm has left a void and I think the royal family were at risk of looking out of touch and dowdy without them,” Gristwood explained. “With Charles and Camilla over 70… and the queen scaling back, there is a serious vacuum when it comes to star appeal at the heart of the royal family. This is Kate’s moment to shine.

“What has been reinforced throughout all of this is just how important the Cambridges are,” Gristwood continued. “There is a repositioning going on within the royal family and we are clearly seeing this. I think this is one of the most important stages in Kate’s life as a royal. As a young mother, Kate was allowed to raise her children away from the media spotlight but now we are seeing a shift.

“She’s working harder, being more visible and we are also seeing more of the Cambridge children. Kate has been given a platform to take on a more prominent role. She’s not just accompanying William to engagements, she is doing things independently and voicing new ideas.”