Kate Middleton, Prince William change the name on their social media accounts

Kate Middleton and Prince William have updated the display names on their official social media accounts.

The royal couple's name on Twitter and Instagram now reads "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge." It was previously "Kensington Palace." The handle for both still remains @kensingtonroyal.

Middleton, 38, and William, 37, had previously changed their profile photos on the social media platforms as well.

Last month, it was revealed that the Cambridges had snagged Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's social media staffer after the pair officially stepped back as senior members of the royal family and Sussex Royal came to a close.

A LinkedIn profile for Meghan and Harry's former digital communications lead, David Watkins, shows that he began working for Meghan and Harry last July, right up until the time they announced their official Instagram account, Sussex Royal, would shutter on March 31.

The communications staffer's profile shows that he immediately transitioned to a full-time communication and social media role for William and Kate, beginning in April.

Since then, it appears Watkins has had his hands full, as William and Kate's social media accounts have been bubbling with updates despite the recent shortage of royal events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

