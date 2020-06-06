Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Prince William
Published

Prince William reveals he's secretly been a helpline volunteer amid coronavirus pandemic

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 5Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 5

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Prince William has revealed that he has been anonymously helping out on a crisis helpline during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Duke of Cambridge's work with Shout 85258 — an around-the-clock text messaging helpline developed by the Royal Foundation — was made public to mark Volunteers Week.

Last month, he told fellow volunteers in a video call that was shared on social media late Friday: “I’m going to share a little secret with you guys, but I’m actually on the platform volunteering."

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland. (Getty Images)

William, who is second in line to the throne, is one of more than 2,000 volunteers who have been formally trained to help those in need.

More than 300,000 text conversations have taken place between volunteers and people needing mental health support, with around 65% of those texting aged under 25.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

William's wife, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has also been helping others by taking part in “check in and chat” calls with people self-isolating or vulnerable during the pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.