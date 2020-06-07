Kate Middleton shares photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte volunteering with Prince William

Prince William is spending his time volunteering with kiddos Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate Middleton shared a photo of William, 37, heading off to do some volunteering alongside two of their three children on Instagram on Sunday.

PRINCE WILLIAM REVEALS HE'S SECRETLY BEEN A HELPLINE VOLUNTEER AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

In the photo, George, 6, and Charlotte, 5, walk by their royal father's side as the prince holds an umbrella over the trio.

"As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort," read the caption. "In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area."

MEGHAN MARKLE REVEALS SWEET SPONSORSHIP IN SON ARCHIE'S NAME

Middleton's post also called attention to a message from Queen Elizabeth II about Volunteers' Week in which the monarch sent her "best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and selflessly in the service of others."

William also recently revealed that he's secretly been a helpline volunteer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke of Cambridge's work with Shout 85258 — an around-the-clock text messaging helpline developed by the Royal Foundation — was made public to mark Volunteers Week.

Last month, he told fellow volunteers in a video call that was shared on social media late Friday: “I’m going to share a little secret with you guys, but I’m actually on the platform volunteering."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

William and Middleton, 38, also share a second son, Louis, 2.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report