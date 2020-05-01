Kensington Palace releases photos of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating their daughter Princess Charlotte's upcoming fifth birthday on Saturday by sharing new images of the young royal.

Four pictures of the adorable princess -- all captured by Middleton -- were shared to the Kensington Royal's official Instagram account on Friday.

The candid snapshots show the couple's only daughter helping the family pack and deliver food packages to isolated pensioners in the surrounding area amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM AND THEIR CHILDREN APPLAUD HEALTH CARE WORKERS

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow,” reads the caption of the images, which were taken last month on the grounds of the Sandringham Estate.

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to keep local schools and businesses closed, the same went for the school Charlotte attends alongside her older brother Prince George, 6; their schooling has turned to remote learning, according to People magazine.

Last week, Charlotte joined her siblings George and Prince Louis, 2, as well as her royal parents, in the “Clap for Carers” initiative -- which has swept over the U.K. region and in other areas worldwide -- in recognition of the health care professionals and first responders currently fighting the novel virus.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON CELEBRATE 9TH ROYAL WEDDING ANNIVERSARY WITH SWEET THROWBACK PHOTO

The family kicked off the lead-up to the big weekend on Wednesday when Middleton, 38, and William, 37, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on April 29 and commemorated the big day by sharing an image from their high-profile wedding at Westminster Abbey in London in 2011.

The snap shows the pair exiting the ceremony with William in his formal attire and Middleton in her flowing white wedding gown.

The newlyweds are all smiles as they hold hands with a procession of people behind them. In the background, Prince Harry can be seen following behind his brother and his new sister-in-law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Nine years ago today -- thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!” the caption on the post reads.