Prince William says having children was 'life-changing,' brings back 'emotions' from death of Princess Diana

Prince William is reflecting on fatherhood.

In an upcoming BBC One documentary called "Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health," the prince opened up about his feelings on becoming a father, noting that “having children is the biggest life-changing moment."

Throughout the documentary, William speaks to several professional athletes, including professional soccer player Marvin Sordell, who grew up without a father -- a situation William can relate to after his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car accident when he was just 15.

“I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life -- and that is like you say your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger -- your emotions come back in leaps and bounds because it’s a very different phase of life,” said William, 37, per Us Weekly. “And there’s no one there to, kind of, help you, and I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming.”

However, William noted that he has a great parenting partner in his wife, Kate Middleton.

"We go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together," he said.

The two share George, 6, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2.

"I think emotionally, things come out of the blue that you don’t ever expect or maybe you think you’ve dealt with and so I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along, it’s one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest," added the royal.

William told Sordell, 29, that his father "would be very proud of" him.

"So would your mom," responded the athlete.

"I appreciate that," said William.

"Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health" is set to air on BBC One on Thursday, May 28.