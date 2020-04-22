Prince Louis shows support for UK health care workers in adorable new photos shared ahead of his 2nd birthday

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The royal family is getting ready to celebrate a very special day.

Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton, turns 2 years old on Thursday.

In preparation for the special day, a handful of new photos of the youngster -- taken by Middleton -- was shared on Kensington Royal's official Instagram page.

For the photos, Louis donned a blue and white checkered shirt while he engaged in a colorful -- and messy -- painting project.

"Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!" the caption read. "We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April."

Louis' art project -- stamping rainbow-colored handprints on white paper -- is part of a national trend in the U.K. to celebrate and praise the National Health Service (NHS) employees who are fighting the coronavirus outbreak, according to People magazine.

The post also contained a photo of one of Louis' colorful handprints.

Along with his older siblings Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, Louis was seen in a video shared on Instagram nearly a month ago, again praising U.K. health care workers.

The video showed the trio clapping, another trend taking social media by storm to offer support to those fighting the viral outbreak on the frontlines.

"To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs [general practitioners], pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you," read the video's caption.