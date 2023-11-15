Kate Beckinsale wears provocative 'Titanic' dress for Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday: PHOTOS

Kate Beckinsale

Actress Kate Beckinsale arrived at Leonardo DiCaprio's 49th birthday party wearing a strapless black minidress, featuring a bedazzled neckline. What made the dress stand out, however, was the blue sapphire diamond-like embellishment she wore as an accessory around her waist.

The choice of accessory acts as a less than subtle nod to DiCaprio's time playing Jack Dawson in 1997's "Titanic," a role which catapulted the actor into megastardom. Along with the big jewel, Beckinsale paired the outfit with black tights, dangly earrings, black stilettos and a black purse, wearing her hair in a ponytail with a black bow holding it up.

Beckinsale partied the night away at the A-lister's birthday bash with all the other stars in attendance, including Zoe Saldana, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Channing Tatum and Chris Rock.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber stunned when she walked the red carpet at the Baby2Baby Gala in a strapless black Saint Laurent dress with a cutout in the back. She accessorized the look with jewelry from Tiffany & Co., including gold bracelets and earrings.

The model recently posed for photos promoting the launch of her upcoming lip tint shade, jelly bean, which is part of her beauty and skincare line Rhode. She first launched the company in June 2022 with three products and has been adding to the line ever since.

"I always wanted to start my own brand in general; I chose to go with skincare first because I reached a point where I had been modeling for a long time," Bieber told Forbes in June 2022. "I had tried so many different things. I had the extreme privilege of being able to work with different estheticians and dermatologists. I'm like a sponge; I soak up knowledge, so I've always been really inquisitive and asking questions to all these people I've gotten to work with."

Jessica Simpson

"Steak Me Home Tonight," Jessica Simpson captioned the photo of herself all dressed up and ready for a night out. In the pic, the singer is seen wearing an all-black ensemble, paired with a red belt.

Just a few weeks ago, she reposted an old photo of herself to celebrate six years of sobriety, writing "this person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself."

"There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was," Simpson wrote. "I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the "Saltburn" premiere in a sheer black corset and very wide-legged trousers. She kept her makeup and accessories minimal, going for a more natural look, and wore just a gold necklace for jewelry.

The actress walked the carpet as a producer of the new psychological thriller, which follows a young man struggling to fit in at Oxford who is invited to spend the summer at an estate in Saltburn after befriending a charming rich classmate.

"Saltburn" is far from the first movie Robbie has produced, as the actress was involved in the production of "I, Tonya," "Promising Young Woman," "Maid," "Dollface" and this summer's blockbuster, "Barbie." She started the production company LuckyChap in 2014 with her friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr and her now-husband, Tom Ackerley.

"The conversation started because I was like, ‘I keep picking up scripts, and I never want to play the girl, I just want to play the guy.’ And I can’t be [the only one]. There are brilliant actresses who aren’t getting amazing roles," Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2020. "And beyond that, you look at the statistics of male versus female directors, male versus female writers, etc., and there’s so much to be done. You can’t just sit there and do nothing when you hear those stats."

Camila Alves McConaughey

Camila Alves McConaughey was a vision in blue when she walked the red carpet at the Baby2Baby Gala. Her hair and makeup was kept simple, as she wore her signature long wavy hair down, and wore neutral makeup.

Earlier this year, Alves McConaughey made Paris Fashion Week a family affair.

The couple's two oldest children, Levi, 15, and Vida, 13, joined their mom on the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show red carpet in March, where all three stunned in matching neutral toned outfits.

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari called herself a "party girl" when she posted photos of herself enjoying a night out with friends on Instagram.

She rocked a black mini dress, paired with strappy heels and a wristwatch. One of the pics shows her posing outside next to her dog, while the others show her dancing the night away with her friends.

"Kristin is goals always," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another commented, "this dress! You look stunning."

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek arrived at the Baby2Baby Gala in a backless green sequined Bottega Veneta dress, with a halter neckline. Her makeup matched her dress, as she was rocking green eye makeup, pairing the look with dangly diamond earrings and green rings.

The actress attended the gala as the recipient of the Giving Tree Award, which honors those who have made significant efforts to help children in need around the world. Her "Magic Mike's Last Dance" co-star Channing Tatum presented her with the honor, and she gave him a shout-out in an Instagram post she shared later, saying "thank you for presenting me with this award (I know how much you hate doing this kind of thing…)."

"I am incredibly honored and grateful beyond words to receive this year’s Giving Tree Award at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala," Hayek also wrote. "I am in awe of your resilience, thoroughness, and hard work in creating @baby2baby, providing children living in poverty across the country with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves."

"I promise I will continue to make it my lifetime commitment to help children across the world," she later added.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet at the Baby2Baby Gala in a black lace Balenciaga gown.

The reality star was recently named GQ's Man of the Year, posing for the cover at a desk in a power suit. During the interview for the Man of the Year issue, she sat with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, and discussed a wide array of subjects, including their late father and his divorce from their mom, Kris Jenner.

"I was in the bath and they called a family meeting," Kim told the outlet about her parents' divorce. "I remember thinking, 'Please, Lord, don't let them be getting a divorce.' I never had an inkling that it would happen, but I knew that was what they were going to tell us. I felt it."

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby stunned when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her latest film, "Napoleon," in a backless black Alexander McQueen gown. The dress featured a structured asymmetrical neckline, a thigh high slit and a bow train which featured gold sequined flowers embroidered on it.

According to Variety, the actress is being submitted for consideration for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in the new movie, in which she stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix. He portrays French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, while Kirby plays his wife Josephine, with their romance being one of the main storylines in the film.

It wouldn't be the first Academy Award nomination for either actor, as Kirby was nominated in 2020 for her role in "Pieces of a Woman," while Phoenix was nominated for 2000's "Gladiator," 2005's "Walk the Line" and 2012's "The Master," before winning in 2020 for his role in "Joker."

Millie Bobby Brown

"Fun nights in denim," Millie Bobby Brown captioned a recent Instagram post. The series of photos featured the "Stranger Things" actress dressed in a black crop top and brown jacket, paired with a denim skirt.

Brown rose to stardom as a preteen when she was cast as Eleven on the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things," which is currently in production on its fifth and final season. She recently opened up to Glamour about how difficult it was to navigate the sudden spotlight and criticism that comes with being on a popular show, specifically when she was called a "brat" and "trying to steal the thunder" from her castmates in interviews.

"I was just penalized for overtalking and oversharing and being too loud…"It’s hard to hear that at 13. You’re like, ‘I don't want to ever talk again. I don’t want to be the loud person,’" Brown told the outlet in October. "In interviews I couldn’t help but think of all the comments. So I just remembered to stay silent and speak when I was spoken to, even though I was dying to join in. I just felt it wasn’t my turn."

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello attended a special screening of "Trolls Band Together" wearing a low-cut teal gown with a halter neckline and large black floral designs.

The singer and actress joined the Trolls family in the latest movie, voicing the character of Viva. The movie also stars Justin Timberlake, Eric André, Amy Schumer and Zooey Dechanel.

While Cabello started out as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, she has branched out as a successful solo artist and actress. She previously starred in "Cinderella," and has released the songs "Señorita," "Havana," "Bam Bam" and "Don't Go Yet."