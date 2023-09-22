Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey’s mom initiated wife Camila Alves into family by calling her wrong names

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves got married in 2012 and share 3 kids

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Matthew McConaughey recalls moment he knew he wanted to be a father Video

Matthew McConaughey recalls moment he knew he wanted to be a father

The Academy Award-winning actor provides insight into his book ‘Greenlights,’ on the ‘Brian Kilmeade Radio Show.’

Matthew McConaughey’s mom put his wife Camila Alves to the ultimate test.

Alves, 41, shared that her now mother-in-law, Mary Kathlene McCabe, would do "all kinds of stuff" to make sure she was a right fit for her beloved son, including calling her by McConaughey’s exes names.

After Alves spoke out about her interactions with her mother-in-law during a podcast interview, McConaughey, 53, addressed his family’s antics.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY POSES WITH LOOKALIKE SONS IN RARE FAMILY PHOTO SHARED BY CAMILA ALVES 

Matthew McConaughey and his mother and his wife Camila Alves

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey explained why his mother, Mary Kathlene McCabe, tested his now wife Camila Alves when they started dating in 2006. (Getty Images)

"My family is big on rites of passage and initiation, and you don’t get into the McConaughey family easily," he recently told Entertainment Tonight Canada. 

"We test you," he shared. "And even in our own family with my brothers and mother is one of us. Me and my brothers get on our high horse about something." 

"Oh, my family, we humbly wait, we make you cry, and then we pick you up and make your favorite drink, ‘You’re welcome back.’ So there are initiations, rites of passage that my family’s always enjoyed."

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star continued to say that his wife finally took a stand against his mother.

"Camila goes, ‘I’m not asking your permission anymore.’ And basically, my mom was like, ‘There we go. That’s right,'" he explained.

Matthew McConaughey with his family

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves began dating in 2006 and got married in 2012. They share three children together: Levi, Vida and Livingston. (Rick Kern/WireImage)

The couple began dating in 2006 and got married in 2012. They share three children together: Levi, Vida and Livingston.

McConaughey added whether he and his wife would use the same "testing" strategy with their children one day.

"We’ll see. We’re just coming on the beginning of this stuff. You know what I mean? Talk to me in about three years, and I’ll have a better answer…" he remarked. "… Navigating is not going to be perfect, but I think we’ll work it out."

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves attend a premiere

Camila Alves spoke out about her interactions with her mother-in-law during a podcast interview. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

McConaughey’s mother has been recently making headlines about whether she had a fling with actor Woody Harrelson’s father.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY SHARES THROWBACK PICTURE WITH WOODY HARRELSON: ‘AN ORIGINAL WILD MAN’ 

During a podcast interview, McConaughey shared that Harrelson’s father may have linked up with his mother during his parent’s divorce.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The speculation about McConaughey and Harrelson being half-brothers surfaced earlier this year when the "Interstellar" star admitted he had investigated his mother’s past.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At the time, McConaughey shared that during a family vacation, his mother had brought up a special connection she may have had with Harrelson’s father.

Woody Harrelson with his arm around Matthew McConaughey

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey have been friends for two decades and starred in their first movie together in 1999’s "EDtv." (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

After some buzz that McConaughey and Harrelson may actually be half-brothers, the "Cheers" alum brought up the idea of further exploring whether the two are actually related by getting a DNA test. 

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, WOODY HARRELSON RECEIVE OFFER FROM MAURY POVICH TO TAKE DNA TEST

Recently, retired television personality Maury Povich offered to help McConaughey and Harrelson to take a DNA test.

The "True Detective" co-stars have been friends for two decades and starred in their first movie together in 1999’s "EDtv."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McConaughey and Harrelson are slated to reunite onscreen in a new series titled "Brother From Another Mother," which McConaughey previously described as "a series about our families that's based on truth."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending