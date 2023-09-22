Matthew McConaughey’s mom initiated wife Camila Alves into family by calling her wrong names

Matthew McConaughey’s mom put his wife Camila Alves to the ultimate test.

Alves, 41, shared that her now mother-in-law, Mary Kathlene McCabe, would do "all kinds of stuff" to make sure she was a right fit for her beloved son, including calling her by McConaughey’s exes names.

After Alves spoke out about her interactions with her mother-in-law during a podcast interview, McConaughey, 53, addressed his family’s antics.

"My family is big on rites of passage and initiation, and you don’t get into the McConaughey family easily," he recently told Entertainment Tonight Canada.

"We test you," he shared. "And even in our own family with my brothers and mother is one of us. Me and my brothers get on our high horse about something."

"Oh, my family, we humbly wait, we make you cry, and then we pick you up and make your favorite drink, ‘You’re welcome back.’ So there are initiations, rites of passage that my family’s always enjoyed."

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star continued to say that his wife finally took a stand against his mother.

"Camila goes, ‘I’m not asking your permission anymore.’ And basically, my mom was like, ‘There we go. That’s right,'" he explained.

The couple began dating in 2006 and got married in 2012. They share three children together: Levi, Vida and Livingston.

McConaughey added whether he and his wife would use the same "testing" strategy with their children one day.

"We’ll see. We’re just coming on the beginning of this stuff. You know what I mean? Talk to me in about three years, and I’ll have a better answer…" he remarked. "… Navigating is not going to be perfect, but I think we’ll work it out."

McConaughey’s mother has been recently making headlines about whether she had a fling with actor Woody Harrelson’s father.

During a podcast interview, McConaughey shared that Harrelson’s father may have linked up with his mother during his parent’s divorce.

The speculation about McConaughey and Harrelson being half-brothers surfaced earlier this year when the "Interstellar" star admitted he had investigated his mother’s past.

At the time, McConaughey shared that during a family vacation, his mother had brought up a special connection she may have had with Harrelson’s father.

After some buzz that McConaughey and Harrelson may actually be half-brothers, the "Cheers" alum brought up the idea of further exploring whether the two are actually related by getting a DNA test.

Recently, retired television personality Maury Povich offered to help McConaughey and Harrelson to take a DNA test.

The "True Detective" co-stars have been friends for two decades and starred in their first movie together in 1999’s "EDtv."

McConaughey and Harrelson are slated to reunite onscreen in a new series titled "Brother From Another Mother," which McConaughey previously described as "a series about our families that's based on truth."