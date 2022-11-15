Margot Robbie says acting career almost ended after 'The Wolf of Wall Street'

Margot Robbie starred in the 2013 movie "The Wolf of Wall Street," which quickly catapulted her into fame. Before that breakthrough role, she was on the television shows "Neighbours" and "Pan Am."

Once Robbie landed the role of Naomi Lapaglia in the Martin Scorsese film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Matthew McConaughey, her life was never the same. After playing a part in the Oscar-nominated film, Robbie questioned if she wanted to continue to act.

"Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful," Robbie recalled to Vanity Fair.

"And I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this,' and she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.' That's when I realized the only way was forward," Robbie continued.

She also touched on her families involvement with her fast fame.

"If my mom dies in a car accident because you wanted a photo of me going in the grocery shop, or you knock my nephew off a bike-for what? For a photo? It's dangerous but still weirdly nothing feels like it changes," she explained.

Robbie did continue her acting career after "The Wolf of Wall Street." Some other movies she has been in over the years are "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot," "The Legend of Tarzan," "I, Tonya" and "Mary Queen of Scots."

Robbie has also portrayed Harley Quinn in "Suicide Squad," "Birds of Pray" and the 2021 movie "The Suicide Squad."

During the interview, the actress tried to put into words what being in the industry is like.

"The way I try to explain this job and this world to people is that the highs are really high, and the lows are really, really low," she said. "And I guess if you're lucky, it all balances out in the middle."

Some of Robbie's upcoming projects are "Babylon," a movie starring Brad Pitt with a December 2022 release date and the live action "Barbie" movie with Ryan Gosling, which will release in 2023.