Jessica Simpson celebrates 6 years of sobriety: 'Unrecognizable version of myself'

Jessica Simpson is six years sober.

"The Dukes of Hazzard" star shared a message on Instagram from 2021, reflecting on her journey to sobriety.

The original post featured an "unrecognizable" photo of Simpson taken on Nov. 1, 2017, the day she decided to get sober.

"This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore," Simpson captioned the original post.

"I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," she continued. "Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted."

"I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world."

At the time she wrote the post, Simpson was four years sober.

"There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage," she added. "The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do."

"I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."

A representative for the actress did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Simpson previously shared the moment she realized her alcohol intake was a problem when she was unable to dress her kids for dress her kids for Halloween. "It was 7:30 in the morning, and I’d already had a drink," Simpson wrote in her 2020 memoir.

Her husband, Eric Johnson, had later asked Simpson to get the kids ready for Halloween, but she was "zoned out" from drinking.

"I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape," she confessed. "I am ashamed to say that I don’t know who got them into their costumes that night."

Later that night, Simpson took an Ambien. "I slept in, afraid to see them, afraid I had failed them. I hid until they left, then drank."

