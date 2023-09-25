Expand / Collapse search
Kate Beckinsale slams haters and their ‘fairly constant… bullying’

Kate Beckinsale shares strong opinions on social media and recently referenced the allegations made against Russell Brand

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Actress Kate Beckinsale has had it with the haters who inundate her comment section on Instagram. 

In recent days, the British star has utilized social media to post about victims of assault and their willingness to come forward.

"So – those of you who have been following my stories the last couple of days have definitely had a little insight into the fairly constant f---wittery and bullying that I can receive pretty regularly on this app," Beckinsale captioned a video she shared from a 2019 appearance from "The Tonight Show."

Kate Beckinsale looks over her shoulder in a soft light green lace dress in Cannes

Kate Beckinsale pointed out that she is constantly subjected to "f---wittery and bullying" on her social media posts. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

"What I want to say is first of all, I have been overwhelmed by the number of supportive and incredible messages I have received from kind strangers that outnumber and outweigh the a--holes by two million percent," she wrote.

"The second is this, and the reason I feel social media has the possibility of being such a loving and positive force – a few years ago I went on ['The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'] and told this story about my fake sneeze," she began. "I received a [direct message] a week or so later (which sadly got lost) from a woman who said her autistic 7 year old son had been entirely non verbal forever, and then became obsessed with this sneezing clip,, (sic) kept requesting it over and over, and then suddenly said the first word he has ever said in his life and the word was 'Achoo.'"

Kate Beckinsale in a white and black dress sits on a blue chair and holds her knees while speaking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show

Kate Beckinsale remembers a positive exchange that came from social media after a 2019 appearance on "The Tonight Show." (Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"May I thank all of you and most particularly that lady who I wish would message me again so I can thank her properly," the 50-year-old shared. "She and you are why I stay on here and why I feel people are ultimately good and the chance to connect with strangers can be such an incredible gift."

Beckinsale then shifted her tone, writing a scathing remark to the haters. "Unless you are a farty t--ty man who thinks women should stay in the kitchen or some other irritant in which case it’s a gift in the sense of a poo wrapped in some sweating cling film."

Kate Beckinsale in a dark purple gown puts her hand on her hip as she attends the amfAR Gala in Cannes

Kate Beckinsale slammed those who believe a woman is meant to "stay in the kitchen." (Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

The "Underworld" star disabled comments after reposting Cheer Up Luv's post, which made reference to the recent Russell Brand allegations. Brand has been accused of sexual assault and rape by several women this past month.

Cheer Up Luv is a photo series and platform that educates others on public accounts of sexual harassment.

A representative for Beckinsale did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

