Kate Beckinsale slams haters and their ‘fairly constant… bullying’

Actress Kate Beckinsale has had it with the haters who inundate her comment section on Instagram.

In recent days, the British star has utilized social media to post about victims of assault and their willingness to come forward.

"So – those of you who have been following my stories the last couple of days have definitely had a little insight into the fairly constant f---wittery and bullying that I can receive pretty regularly on this app," Beckinsale captioned a video she shared from a 2019 appearance from "The Tonight Show."

"What I want to say is first of all, I have been overwhelmed by the number of supportive and incredible messages I have received from kind strangers that outnumber and outweigh the a--holes by two million percent," she wrote.

"The second is this, and the reason I feel social media has the possibility of being such a loving and positive force – a few years ago I went on ['The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'] and told this story about my fake sneeze," she began. "I received a [direct message] a week or so later (which sadly got lost) from a woman who said her autistic 7 year old son had been entirely non verbal forever, and then became obsessed with this sneezing clip,, (sic) kept requesting it over and over, and then suddenly said the first word he has ever said in his life and the word was 'Achoo.'"

"May I thank all of you and most particularly that lady who I wish would message me again so I can thank her properly," the 50-year-old shared. "She and you are why I stay on here and why I feel people are ultimately good and the chance to connect with strangers can be such an incredible gift."

Beckinsale then shifted her tone, writing a scathing remark to the haters. "Unless you are a farty t--ty man who thinks women should stay in the kitchen or some other irritant in which case it’s a gift in the sense of a poo wrapped in some sweating cling film."

The "Underworld" star disabled comments after reposting Cheer Up Luv's post, which made reference to the recent Russell Brand allegations. Brand has been accused of sexual assault and rape by several women this past month.

Cheer Up Luv is a photo series and platform that educates others on public accounts of sexual harassment.

A representative for Beckinsale did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.