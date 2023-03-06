Camila, Matthew McConaughey's kids make rare red carpet appearance at Paris Fashion Week

Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves McConaughey made Paris Fashion Week a family affair.

The couple's two oldest children, Levi, 14, and Vida, 13, joined their mom on the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show red carpet, where all three stunned in matching neutral toned outfits.

Levi and Vida were featured on their mom's Instagram Stories prior to attending the Stella McCartney fashion show. In one shot, Vida can be seen holding a box of French pastries captioned, "look who showed up in Paris!!! Vida!! My 13 year old."

In another story, Camila posted a photo of her mother and Levi snuggling, writing, "Look who else showed up!! Levi (14 now!!) And my mom too!!"

Since becoming parents, the couple has chosen to keep the lives of their children private, raising them in Texas to keep them away from the spotlight. They have recently been sharing more about their children.

In February, the Brazilian model posted photos of McConaughey cutting his youngest son Livingston's hair, while his older son Levi looked on. "Then this happened," she captioned the photo, in which a chunk of Livingston's hair can be seen on the floor.

Camila previously spoke to Fox News Digital about their decision to raise their children in Texas, and why it was such a positive experience for their family.

"It’s been great," she shared. "It really embodies our belief system, especially the ones I grew up with, like going to church every Sunday, saying ‘yes ma’am’ or ‘no, sir.’ I grew up saying those things coming from a family of farmers. For me, being from Brazil and then coming to Texas, I discovered a lot of similarities in terms of what families practice here, especially going to church on Sundays, and being very into the outdoors. It’s been a great transition."

The actor and model confirmed their relationship in October 2007 after meeting for the first time at a West Hollywood nightclub in 2006. After making their red carpet debut at the "Fool's Gold" premiere in January 2008, the couple welcomed their first child together in July of that year.

They announced their engagement a few years later in December 2011, and married in June 2012 at their home in Texas, with Vida and Levi acting as flower girl and ring boy.

Speaking about their relationship, McConaughey told People Magazine in October 2020 he met Alves McConaughey just as he had decided to put a pause on looking for a romantic partner.

"We have a love that we never question," he said at the time.

Last week, Camila shared she and McConaughey were on a Lufthansa flight that was diverted due to severe turbulence.

"On Flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital," the 41-year-old wrote on her Instagram page along with a video showing food and other items strewn on the plane’s aisle. "Everything was flying everywhere."