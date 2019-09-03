Justin Bieber talks struggle with childhood fame and newfound faith: 'Heavy drugs,' 'abused' relationships

Justin Bieber, who is reportedly living the "best season" of his life after his marriage to Hailey Baldwin, candidly shared his struggles stemming from childhood stardom, which he said led to "every bad decision you could have thought of" and took years of healing.

The "Sorry" singer opened up in a lengthy post on Instagram Monday about going from an unstable home at age 13 to worldwide fame and having "access to whatever I wanted."

"I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all my relationships," wrote the 25-year-old star, who led worship at his Los Angeles church last week. "I became resentful, disrespectful to women ... hiding behind a shell of a person that I had become."

Bieber has previously revealed his mental health issues, including depression, anxiety and ADHD.

The Canadian-born entertainer says he was "still unfulfilled," despite all the money, awards and fame.

"Have you noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome of their life?" he added, explaining the pressure put on a developing child and having everything handed to him.

"So by this point I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted," Bieber said. "This is a very scary concept for anyone."

He said he started abusing drugs to cope with the massive ups and downs from touring around the world.

"I felt like I could never turn it around," he said. "It's taken me years to bounce back from all these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits."

Bieber credits his faith and relationships with friends like celebrity pastors Judah Smith, Carl Lentz, Rich Wilkerson, Jr., and Chad Veach.

"Even when the odds are against you, keep fighting. Jesus loves you." — Justin Bieber

"Luckily God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me," Beiber said, adding that the "best season" of his life, marriage, is teaching him "patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility, and all of the things it looks like to be a good man."

The "Never Say Never" singer concluded his post by encouraging his followers with some advice.

"All this to say," he concludes. "Even when the odds are against you, keep fighting. Jesus loves you ... Be kind today. Be bold today and love people today not by your standards but by God's perfect unfailing love."