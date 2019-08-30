Justin Bieber leads worship, shares 'vulnerable' testimony at LA church

Justin Bieber showed once again his vulnerable side when, in a rare appearance, he led worship during a midweek service at his Los Angeles church, Churchome.

The "Love Yourself" singer who has sold out arenas shared with fellow members why it took him so long to lead worship in church.

He was introduced by his friend and pastor, Judah Smith,

"We first met Justin when he was like 8 years old in Toronto and he's always been a worshipper, and that's a lot of who he is," Smith said in a video posted by TMZ. "I want to be a part of a church where everybody gets a fair shake in using their gift ... and far be it from me standing in the way of getting in the way of someone who clearly has a gift for worship."

Those gathered cheered in agreement.

"I want to second that," Bieber shared from the mic. "I've kind of not done this because I didn't want to make it seem like – Judah, you know what I'm trying to say – I just didn't want to make people think, like, this is a show."

Bieber later posted a 60-second clip on Instagram further explaining his situation and singing two songs, "Never Would've Made It" by Marvin Sapp, to which he added a few of his own words, and "To Worship You I Live" by Israel Houghton.

"God is pulling me through a hard season," the Canadian-born entertainer shared on Instagram. "Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started."

He thanked his wife, Hailey, who was also at the service, for being so supportive. The top model told Hillsong Channel earlier this year her purpose is to "represent Jesus" in the modeling industry. Then he started preaching.

"It says in the Bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds," Bieber wrote.

"Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible," the 25-year-old pop star candidly added. "But if we are grateful and worship God for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that... whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST! Love you guys we in this together."

In April, the 40-year-old Churchome pastor told Fox News: "Justin Bieber has taught me far more than I could ever teach him about what it means to grow and walk in humility and be someone who really wants to follow Jesus."

Bieber has been faithfully attending church and befriending prominent megachurch pastors like Carl Lentz of Hillsong Church in New York City, Rich Wilkerson, Jr. of Vous Church in Miami, and Chad Veach of Zoe Church in LA, for several years but up until Wednesday, he hadn't shared much from the platform.

He received a lot of love for opening up and singing during worship. Maybe we'll see him in one of Kanye West's upcoming Sunday Services.