Ireland Baldwin talks Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber: 'They complement each other'

Ireland Baldwin recently dished on her cousin Hailey Baldwin's marriage to Justin Bieber.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Ireland said her younger cousin, Hailey, 22, is in “full wife mode” now that she’s married to the “Baby” singer, 25.

“I love Justin and I love Hailey. I love spending time with them. She’s my little cousin, like my little baby, so I’m so excited to see her growth and her beautiful house that she’s living in,” the 23-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin said. “She’s full wife mode now, so I love it.”

HAILEY BALDWIN ADDRESSES 'BABY FEVER' INSTAGRAM COMMENT, SHUTS DOWN SPECULATION

Ireland went on to say Hailey and Justin “really complement each other” and have “helped each other grow.”

“They started off having a lot of growing to do. They were just not ready. They were really young and they had a lot of growing to do and a lot of life to experience, and I think they both now are experiencing things together and learning the ways of love and marriage — not that I know those ways,” she said.

“They’re really cool together and they are best friends,” she continued.

The couple wed in a New York City courthouse in September after a reported 12 weeks of dating. Later, Bieber admitted in an interview with Vogue that sex was one reason for the quick marriage, but the couple is still planning their wedding party.

ALEC BALDWIN’S DAUGHTER IRELAND’S NSFW PHOTO SPARKS RESPONSES FROM DAD, UNCLE: 'I’M SORRY. WHAT?'

As for the party, Ireland admitted she isn’t “really doing much” to help out her cousin, but noted she’s “happy for whatever they are deciding to do.”

Separately, Ireland recently made headlines when she took to Instagram with a nearly-nude photo of herself standing on a balcony. The sultry snap was quick to garner comments — specifically from her father and another by her uncle, Billy Baldwin.

Later, Ireland admitted she enjoys going sans clothes, telling Us Weekly her "old man" can get "get over it."