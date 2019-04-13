Justin Bieber opens up about his mental health, calls this year 'most challenging season of my life'

Justin Bieber has been open about his mental health struggles for years and is continuing the keep his fans in the loop.

The singer took to Instagram Stories to update his 108 million followers about how he's feeling, telling them he's "getting better every day" and is "bouncing back."

"I will never stop fighting,” the 25-year-old wrote alongside a shirtless selfie on his Stories. He even called these past few months the “most challenging season of my life."

This isn't the first time Bieber has publicly spoken about his emotional and mental struggles. He previously shared a selfie on an older Instagram Story while he was in a therapy session.

“It’s cool to have a healthy mind and emotions,” he wrote.

In the March issue of Vogue, the newlywed admitted that he got really depressed on tour, which is why he stopped performing. “I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time," he said.

Also in March, the "Sorry" singer reached out to his fans about why he wasn't making new music. In a lengthy Instagram post, he said, “So I read a lot of messages saying that you want an album... I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that."

“You pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour," he added.

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” Bieber continued. “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”