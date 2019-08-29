Kourtney Kardashian gets pastors' advice on how to raise her kids with faith

Kourtney Kardashian opens up about "faith and family" with her pastors, Chad and Julia Veach, in a new video for her site.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star asked the pastors of Zoe Church in Los Angeles how to pass religion on to her children without pushing it down their throats.

“We grew up always hearing Bible stories, my dad already read us Bible stories and we would talk about it in the car, we would listen to Bible songs, we went to Sunday school, not every Sunday but a lot,” Kardashian said in a video posted on her site, Poosh. “So I just wonder if there's something you guys do, or that’s really important to you, like routines or things that you do with your own family that could be helpful.”

‘OVERCOMER’ ACTOR LEFT HOLLYWOOD MOVIE WHEN ASKED TO DO NUDITY: 'I HAD TO CHOOSE CAREER OR CHRIST'

Chad shared one of his favorite parenting verses from the Bible, Proverbs 22:6, which says: "Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old he will not stray from it."

“You invest in kids so much and just the fact that you want to teach them faith, they'll learn faith,” he added. “If you have great parents that love you and teach you faith, you're set up for success!”

The celebrity pastors, who also pal around with Justin and Hailey Bieber and Chris Pratt, had similar upbringings in Christian homes and noted that it's in the "everyday moments" where faith is passed down.

KANYE WEST LEADS EPIC PRAISE AND WORSHIP DURING ‘SUNDAY SERVICE’ AT CALIFORNIA CHURCH

"I think that with a lot of things like culture and our faith, it's more caught than it is taught," Julia said. "So, yeah, we want to teach things but a lot of time the kids are [like] this is what they do, this is who we are.”

Kardashian shared that she added a few "church songs" that Veach sent her to their family's morning playlist for the kids with other positive songs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She recently posted a photo on Instagram from Kanye West's "Sunday Service" with Vous Church Pastor Rich Wilkerson, Jr., Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz, and Bieber's Drew House co-creator, Ryan Good, with a caption referencing the message preached by Wilkerson: "check your circle."