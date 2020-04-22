Julianne Hough talks quarantining without husband: 'I don't feel lonely, but I feel alone'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

For Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich, the coronavirus quarantine has led to some time apart.

It was recently revealed that the couple are not self-isolating together, but that Hough, 31, is in Los Angeles while Laich, 36, is in Idaho.

Hough recently spoke to Oprah Magazine about quarantining alone after recently wrapping up touring with Oprah Winfrey.

"Being on tour for three months and traveling and starting a business... it's a lot," admitted Hough. "So to be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward and connect back to myself has been glorious. I've been on my own. My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work... and so we're kind of doing our separate things right now. But it's really been a magical time."

Despite not having people around -- specifically her husband of three years -- Hough said she wasn't feeling lonely.

"I don't feel lonely, but I definitely feel alone. I think there's a big difference," said the multihyphenate. "I feel alone... I miss people a lot, I wanna hug them and talk to them, but I'm really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what's really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this: Who do I want to step into? Who do I want to arrive in this new world as?"

Hough revealed that her quarantine routine includes early mornings that are kicked off with lemon water, breathing exercises, meditation and journaling. Exercises practiced by her KINRGY brand have been a part of her day as well.

Such practices include breathing techniques and opening one's imagination to visualization in a childlike fashion, all paired with fluid movements.

"I just built up all that energy to now clear my mind and connect to what's natural—which is that my body is my language, and it's meant to be expressed." Hough said of her routine. "It's a really simple thing."

Laich discussed what he's been up to in Idaho on a recent episode of his podcast "How Men Think."

"I’m up in Idaho, I’m at my house in Idaho. I spend all day outside. I’m outside from, like, 7:30 until 5 o’clock," the former hockey pro said. "I have 10-and-a-half acres here. Our property’s pretty big and I’ve just been doing a mass cleaning of it. Like, everything. Building some rock walls, chainsawing down some trees, clearing brush, you name it.”