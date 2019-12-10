Julianne Hough on revealing she's 'not straight': 'I’ve never been a fan of labels'

Julianne Hough made headlines in August when she revealed to Women's Health that she's "not straight."

The 31-year-old dancer-singer-actress didn't offer a label for her sexuality, and it turns out there's a reason.

“It was all about de-layering and that’s why I did that [Women's Health] cover because it was the naked strength issue,” Hough told People Now on Tuesday.

She continued: “I felt more myself in that moment than I ever have. For me, that comment specifically was basically to say I love everyone, I’ve never been a fan of labels, I don’t identify that way and so, for me, it’s just about love.”

The "Rock of Ages" star also talked about why she felt so much pride for the cover story.

"It's one of the highlights of my career because it was not shameful, which in the past, probably would have been riddled with that," she said. "And it was just beautiful."

“That expression, for me, I just want every human to feel that way. That, like, they are perfect and beautiful and who they are is enough and, just, I love people,” Hough explained. “I love love, I love people, and I just want everybody to feel that.”

Julianne's brother and fellow actor-dancer-singer Derek Hough was also present for the interview with People, and chimed in on his sister's interview with Women's Health.

"As soon as I read that, people were texting me like 'Oh my gosh, did you see what she said?'" Derek recalled. "And I didn't even know anything about it, I didn't know she said anything, and I saw it and I knew exactly what she meant... because I know her heart, I know who she is."

Derek Hough, 34, also commented on the idea of labeling sexuality.

"It's just kind of funny how there's different perspectives and how people can hold onto a word or to a symbol or to a certain thing and grasp onto that and create a small box," he said. "When the idea, at the core center of it, was the opposite..."

This year has been a big one for Julianne Hough, who served as a judge on "America's Got Talent" and exited the show alongside Gabrielle Union after just one season.

She also released her single "Transform" in September and starred in an episode of "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" on Netflix.

Both Julianne and Derek Hough are set to star in "Holidays with the Houghs," a Christmas special on NBC to air Monday.