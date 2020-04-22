Marianne Faithfull out of hospital after 22 days of coronavirus care

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Marianne Faithfull has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for coronavirus.

The 73-year-old singer was hospitalized earlier this month and has now been released after 22 days of treatment, according to her spokesperson.

"We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of COVID-19," Faithfull's rep said in a written statement to Fox News. "She will continue to recuperate in London."

CELEBRITIES PROVIDE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC RELIEF WITH DONATIONS

The statement went on to thank the singer's fans for their support throughout the ordeal.

"She is also very grateful to all the NHS [National Health Service] staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life," the statement concluded.

‘HAPPY DAYS' STAR MARION ROSS SHARES HOW QUARANTINE HAS CHANGED HER DAILY ROUTINE

The same message was shared on Faithfull's social media pages.

Faithfull is just one of many celebrities to have gotten coronavirus, having joined a list that included Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and more.

Many of the celebrities who announced their coronavirus diagnoses have made recoveries including Hanks and Wilson, but others have not been so fortunate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fellow music legend John Prine and country singer Joe Diffie both succumbed to the virus.