Julianne Hough's husband Brooks Laich reveals why he's in quarantine alone

Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich aren't quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hough is spending time in Los Angeles while Laich is in Idaho with their husky, Koda. The separation has caused speculation that the couple's relationship might be in trouble but the former NFL star recently set the record straight.

On the latest episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, How Men Think, Laich revealed why he's in another state.

“Koda is awesome, man. I’m up in Idaho, I’m at my house in Idaho,” the 36-year-old said. “I spend all day outside. I’m outside from, like, 7:30 until 5 o’clock. I have 10-and-a-half acres here. Our property’s pretty big and I’ve just been doing a mass cleaning of it. Like, everything. Building some rock walls, chainsawing down some trees, clearing brush, you name it.”

“I have some trees out here, some tall pine trees — the road that comes in here is actually called Tall Pines,” he added. “We have some probably 100-foot trees.”

Laich admitted that he doesn't mind the isolation and having Koda around is the perfect company.

“I’m about 15 minutes out of town. I have one neighbor that lives a couple hundred yards away, and then another neighbor that lives another couple hundred yards away, and that’s all that’s out here,” he said. “I see them when they walk their dogs a little bit, but don’t see them much. We’re practicing social distancing, but I’ve been good with the isolation.”

“I think I’m an introvert by nature,” he admitted. “I love having my dog — if it wasn’t for my dog, I’d probably be a little more antsy with the isolation.”

Laich said he bought the house in 2014 but never spent more than a week per year there. He realized that the property needed an "overhaul."

“It really needed a cleaning — a landscaping and a cleaning. It got overgrown, it’s kind of in the bush," he explained. "So I’ve really been able to manicure it and landscape it. And … with my dog, we have a yard in L.A. and we go for trail runs and stuff, but here he’s outside all day long.”

He continued: "I just love being up here. I’ve never spent enough time here, so I’m doing okay with it. But I’ve always been that way, even when I was younger. When I was a young kid, I didn’t need to be around friends all the time. I liked it, I had great friends, I still have great friends to this day, but there’s a part of me that enjoys isolation and there’s a part of me that actually gets drained when I’m around too many people.”

Laich and Hough married in July 2017 but rumors started last year that they might be headed towards divorce. A source told People magazine that the pair is "still together."

“Their relationship has always been like this, though — they like to do their own thing," the insider revealed. “Their marriage is not perfect, but they continue to work on it."

“They speak all the time. Brooks is coming back to L.A. once the stay-home order is lifted," the source added.