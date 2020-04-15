Julianne Hough, husband Brooks Laich social-distancing apart, report says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are social-distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, just not with one another, according to a new report.

The couple, who are in the midst of a rumored rift, are living separately amid the national quarantine, a source told People magazine.

BRITNEY SPEARS IS TAKING A PAGE FROM BEYONCE DURING QUARANTINE: 'I AM FLAWLESS'

"They are still together, but just not quarantined in the same place," the source said. "Their relationship has always been like this, though — they like to do their own thing."

The insider revealed that Hough, 31, is living in her Los Angeles home and Laich is "living the simple life in nature, which makes him happy."

The outlet reports that Laich's past Instagram Stories have placed the former hockey pro in Idaho, and he's been sharing pics of himself and his husky in a snowy landscape.

News of the couple's troubles broke earlier this year, with a source claiming to People that Hough's independence was "tough" on Laich.

RAPPER T.I.'S WIFE TAMEKA 'TINY' HARRIS RESPONDS TO RAPPER DECLARING 'BABIES WILL BE MADE' DURING QUARANTINE

"Their marriage is not perfect, but they continue to work on it," the outlet's latest source said. "They speak all the time. Brooks is coming back to L.A. once the stay-home order is lifted."

Hough recently shared on Instagram that she's been feeling emotional while on a journey to "find my way back to the middle," alluding to taking "space."

The post was accompanied by a series of photos of Hough in a black one-piece swimsuit in front of a mountainous backdrop with a dog in tow.

"Feeling my internal fire raging with my deep and raw emotions this week... That combination has made for one wild ride," the singer-actress wrote in the caption. "There have been some super intense highs and then the pendulum must swing to the intense lows.... Staying true to the path and gradually settling in."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added: "Giving myself permission to take the space and time to find my way back to the middle- The Space Between!"

Reps for Hough and Laich did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.