'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman releases statement after filing restraining order against woman

Joel Kinnaman took to social media Friday to explain why he filed a restraining order against a woman he had a brief fling with in 2018.

The 41-year-old "Suicide Squad" star detailed how a model named Bella Davis is trying to extort him for money by claiming to the media that they did not have consensual sex.

Kinnaman explained his side of the story in a long statement on Instagram, revealing Davis demanded money and made threats against the Swedish actor and his family/loved ones.

"Earlier this morning, I filed for a restraining order against a woman who has been threatening to physically harm me and my family and loved ones, and attempting to extort money and other things of value from me. While it is mortifying and scary to come forward about all of this, what feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with fabricated, vile rumors unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more. And so, I want to share the facts with you, honestly and directly," he began.

DRAKE REPORTEDLY CLAIMS IN LAWSUIT WOMAN ATTEMPTED TO EXTORT HIM USING FALSE RAPE, PREGNANCY CLAIMS

Kinnaman says in 2018 he was single and "had a brief romantic relationship with a woman named Gabriella Magnusson, a Swedish model who goes by the name of Bella Davis."

"We met up in New York and had consensual sex. The next month, in December 2018, we again met up in New York and had consensual sex but did not spend the night together because I had to get up early the following morning for work. The next day she texted me that she was bothered that I had not asked her to spend the night and that I did not check with her to make sure she made it home safely," the "For All Mankind" star continued.

"In 2019 and 2020, Bella resumed contact with me, asking to meet up and sending sexually explicit content, but I was in a relationship at this point, so I did not respond. Given her increasingly obsessive communications, I felt it was best to cut off all communication with her. But Bella continued to try to communicate with me-texting and calling from other people’s phones – and these communications became more and more antagonistic, threatening, and frightening over time."

"Recently, Bella resorted to threatening to publicize false information about me — including that I had sex with her against her will — unless I capitulated to her demands. Hoping to resolve this situation, on July 25, I had a lengthy telephone conversation with Bella, which she knew was being recorded. In that taped conversation, Bella more than once acknowledged that the sex was consensual. In that same conversation, she reiterated her threat to tell the media that it was against her will unless I met her demands. At one point, she stated, "Do you know how much money I would get and how famous I would be if I went to the press?" She also made threats of physical violence against me and my family by herself and others, including her brother, a convicted felon, who pointed a rifle at my manager."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kinnaman says since that phone call "her threats of violence against me and my loved ones have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order."

"The Killing" star said he stands by "all victims of sexual assault" but "that is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort."

Kinnaman is currently engaged to model Kelly Gale. He popped the question in January 2021 after they started dating in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Previously, Kinnaman was married to Cleo Wattenstrom for two years but they split in late 2018.

A rep for Davis didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.