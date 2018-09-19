Drake reportedly claims in lawsuit woman attempted to extort him using false rape, pregnancy claims

Rapper Drake reportedly filed a lawsuit against a woman over an alleged plot to extort him by using false pregnancy and rape claims.

Drake allegedly claimed in the lawsuit that a woman named Layla Lace attempted to get money out of him by claiming he got her pregnant in England while he was on the Boy Meets World Tour in 2017, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Drake said after one of his Manchester concerts in February 2017, he and Lace had consensual sex in his hotel room, according to the outlet. Drake claimed the woman attempted to take things further.

The lawsuit claimed Lace created a “fantasy relationship” between herself and Drake. After a series of text messages between the two, Lace took to Instagram in April 2017 to say she was pregnant.

“So I guess still in this era this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant they stop answering they phone!!!” Lace reportedly said.

She then threatened to publicly leak the text messages between her and the Toronto hip-hop star, TMZ reported, and went on Sirius XM radio to announce she was carrying Drake’s child.

According to the lawsuit, Lace demanded money for the baby and threatened Drake with defamation in May 2017 over Drake’s claim he had never met her. The lawsuit claimed Lace refused to take a paternity test and that’s when she went silent.

“There is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby, which would have been born last Fall,” the suit said.

Lace reportedly went on to accuse Drake of raping her during their one-night stand in a complaint filed in New York. The case was referred to Manchester police, who cleared Drake of any wrongdoing.

Lace still went on to demand millions from Drake in exchange for his silence, according to the lawsuit.

Drake is now reportedly suing Lace for civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation and abuse of process.