Joe Giudice, Teresa and daughters reunite in Italy: 'We're back'

All the members of the Giudice family have finally reunited.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and her four daughters – Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 – flew over to Italy to visit Joe Giudice after he left the United States while he awaits his final deportation ruling.

Gia, who just started her first year at college, posted a photo of the family on social media with the simple caption, "We're back."

JOE GIUDICE GRANTED REQUEST TO RETURN TO ITALY DURING DEPORTATION APPEAL

Joe, 47, was in ICE custody from March until October after completing his 41-month prison sentence. He served time on charges of bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and failing to file a tax return.

The "RHONJ" husband was granted permission to travel to his native Italy while waiting on the final decision of his deportation appeal. Teresa said she once tried to get Joe to apply for U.S. citizenship but never made it a priority over the years.

Speaking on the potential deportation, Giudice told Andy Cohen via satellite during a "What What Happens Live" special on Oct. 27: “My mistake was I never became a citizen. That was stupid of me.”

“But when you’re raised here as a kid, you do everything here, not [a] big deal. You’re not a criminal. Busted my ass my whole life. Believe me, I was a hard worker and wasn’t one of these guys who sat around doing nothing all day. That wasn’t me,” he continued.

‘RHONJ’ STAR JOE GIUDICE BREAKS HIS SILENCE AFTER ARRIVING IN ITALY

The family's current trip is being covered by the Bravo cameras and Teresa previously admitted she was nervous about seeing her husband.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” she said. “I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

JOE GIUDICE AND FAMILY 'EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED' AFTER DEPORTATION APPEAL DENIED

Teresa added that while she still loves her husband, if he is deported they will have no choice but to get divorced.

“I want to wake up with someone every single day,” she said. “I think they get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand. Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don’t want to live that life.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If we stay together, we stay together, if we don’t, we don’t,” Joe added. “It’s a conversation, we’ll see. … As long as she’s happy, that’s all that really matters. I’m not going to tell her what to do. If she doesn’t feel like she wants to be with me anymore, then that’s the thing to do.”